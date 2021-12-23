Junior Barranquilla signs Borja contract for around R$ 20 million | football

Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, signed Miguel Borja for around R$ 20 million. The striker will leave Palmeiras, who had loaned him to Grêmio, where he played in the final stretch of last season and participated in the relegation of Tricolor to Série B.

As the ge, Junior will pay approximately 3.5 million dollars (BRL 20 million) for 50% of Borja’s rights – the other half will keep the palm trees. For the negotiation to be made official, contracts and other bureaucracies need to be signed. The bond will be for three seasons.

1 of 1 Borja training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Borja training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Late Thursday night, Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and brother of former Junior president Fuad Char, posted a photo on Twitter with Borja and revealed that “the good son in the house makes it”.

– Very happy! Tomorrow we conclude with Palmeiras the purchase and return of Miguel Borja to Junior! The good Son returns home! Here we wait for you to continue filling us with many joys and goals! Come on, sharks! – Alejandro stated.

Borja was on loan from Palmeiras to Grêmio, where he was linked until the end of 2022. But there was a clause in the contract that allowed negotiation for the sale of the rights.

There were 20 games for Tricolor, with five goals and three assists. But he lost the title to Diego Souza in the final straight of the Brasileirão and ended up, along with the squad, participating in the third relegation in the club’s history to Serie B.