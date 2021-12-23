Karina Bacchi reveals that she stopped acting after reading about adultery in the Bible – Behavior

Karina Bacchi (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Karina Bacchi



opened the game and revealed why she decided to leave the profession of actress and not do more soap operas.

In the channel



Positively Podcast



, presented by her on



Youtube



, in a chat with the pastor



Rodrigo Silva



, she revealed that she abandoned her career in drama because of what is written in the Holy Bible about adultery.

“In the Bible, we see that God is not pleased with adultery. A married actress who will play a scene in which she will have to kiss, hug… Is that not considered adultery? I think I would be against what the Bible says . This is something that conflicted me a lot,” he said.

Afterwards, she declared that she would no longer be able to take that stance in front of the cameras because of taking into account the biblical content.

“I left my career not only because of the Bible, but also because I didn’t feel like acting, even though it wasn’t me, it was a character. I stopped acting by choice, by choice, because of that “, said.

The Christian then commented on the statement of



Karina



and stated that if he were an actor, he would not kiss another actress on stage.

“Your question is very pertinent. I have to answer it with some clarity and ethics at the same time. I have my limits in this role, I’m just the consultant. I, personally, if I were an actor, I wouldn’t kiss with another woman,” he declared.

It is worth mentioning that



Bacchi



acted in large productions like



dreamy face



(



2001



), of



SBT



,



The clone



(



2001



),



The color of sin



(



2004



), both from



TV Globo



and



paths of the heart



(



2007



), gives



Record TV



, was his last work.

