Karina Bacchi reveals that she stopped acting after reading about adultery in the Bible – Behavior

Karina Bacchi
opened the game and revealed why she decided to leave the profession of actress and not do more soap operas.
In the channel
Positively Podcast
, presented by her on
Youtube
, in a chat with the pastor
Rodrigo Silva
, she revealed that she abandoned her career in drama because of what is written in the Holy Bible about adultery.
“In the Bible, we see that God is not pleased with adultery. A married actress who will play a scene in which she will have to kiss, hug… Is that not considered adultery? I think I would be against what the Bible says . This is something that conflicted me a lot,” he said.
Afterwards, she declared that she would no longer be able to take that stance in front of the cameras because of taking into account the biblical content.
“I left my career not only because of the Bible, but also because I didn’t feel like acting, even though it wasn’t me, it was a character. I stopped acting by choice, by choice, because of that “, said.
The Christian then commented on the statement of
Karina
and stated that if he were an actor, he would not kiss another actress on stage.
“Your question is very pertinent. I have to answer it with some clarity and ethics at the same time. I have my limits in this role, I’m just the consultant. I, personally, if I were an actor, I wouldn’t kiss with another woman,” he declared.
It is worth mentioning that
Bacchi
acted in large productions like
dreamy face
(
2001
), of
SBT
,
The clone
(
2001
),
The color of sin
(
2004
), both from
TV Globo
and
paths of the heart
(
2007
), gives
Record TV
, was his last work.
Check out the full interview below: