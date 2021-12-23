Karina Bacchi says she stopped acting so as not to commit adultery | celebrities

Instagram Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes

Don’t wait any longer to see Karina Bacchi, 45, acting in soap operas, as she has done in plots such as “Da cor do sin” and “O Clone”. After her conversion, the actress claims that she abandoned her acting career altogether. On the channel “Positivo”, presented by her on Youtube, in a conversation with Pastor Rodrigo Silva, she spoke about this decision.

“In the Bible, we see that God is not pleased with adultery. A married actress who is going to play a scene in which she has to kiss, hug… Isn’t that considered adultery? I think I would be against what the Bible is This is something that really conflicted with me. I left my career not only because of the Bible, but also because I didn’t feel comfortable acting, even though I knew it wasn’t me, it was a character. to act by choice, by choice, because of that,” said Karina, currently married to former football player Amaury Nunes.

The pastor then commented on Karina Bacchi’s statement, saying that, too, if he were an actor, he would not kiss another woman on stage: “Your question is very pertinent. I have to answer it with a certain clarity and ethics at the same time. I have mine. limits in this role, I’m just the consultant. I, personally, if I were an actor, I wouldn’t do the kiss with another woman.”





