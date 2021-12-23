Kéfera Buchmann stays with Kerline Cardoso at Virgínia Fonseca’s party

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 12/22/2021 3:13 PM / updated on 12/22/2021 3:15 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

At dawn this last Tuesday (12/21), the influencer Virgínia Fonseca threw a party to celebrate her 30 million followers on social networks. During the celebration, several couples were formed, such as Kéfera Buchmann and Kerline Cardoso.

According to the website Notícias da TV , YouTuber was even invited to a “suruba” with Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, who also kissed at the event.

The ex-bbb and Lipe didn’t get the suruba, but they managed to give a quadruple kiss with Kéfera and Gabi Lopes. The MTV presenter, in turn, also stayed with some: she was seen kissing with the “almost single” Aline Mineiro, Guilherme Napolitano and youtuber Nobru, who was also seen with Pétala Barreiros.

Arcrebiano de Araújo and Marina Ferrari also exchanged some kisses, participating in this latest edition of A Fazenda 13. The famous people had already stayed at Carlinhos Maia’s Christmas party last Sunday (19).

Former couple Vitão and Luísa Sonza were shipped by fans, but the singers didn’t have a relapse. Some netizens were surprised by the singer’s happiness when he admired the blonde on the stage while singing Flores, a song in partnership with him. It is worth mentioning that their relationship ended in August, after almost a year together.

no my loves and the tension of the kefera with the kerline here ???????? pic.twitter.com/lEqgp9jx1A — sté???? (@parrilizada) December 22, 2021

Viih tube and Lipe just in love ???????? pic.twitter.com/UrbJOna9t0 — Isis ??? (@isis_macedo10) December 22, 2021

Lipe and Viih Tube calling Kefera for a sos surubão pic.twitter.com/9ohO99qHga — Gio. ????????‍????#BBB22 (@GiovanneTeamBR) December 22, 2021

Marina and Bill making out My God, Bil already wants to hook up the Power Couple one more Reality for the account pic.twitter.com/qpC1cxg0l9 — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) December 20, 2021

the QUADRUPLE kiss

viih tube, lipe, kefera and gabi lopes pic.twitter.com/kElEtvBDbV — m. (@imarceIx) December 22, 2021

ALINE AND GABI LOPES LORD ???????? pic.twitter.com/sNTUUCcU45 — gladness. (@blindadx) December 22, 2021 Nobru caught Petal and Gabi Lopes on the same night pic.twitter.com/UgzaqO5uIe — Pedro Henrique (@phcalado1) December 22, 2021