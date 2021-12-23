Kéfera Buchmann stays with Kerline Cardoso at Virgínia Fonseca’s party

12/22/2021

At dawn this last Tuesday (12/21), the influencer Virgínia Fonseca threw a party to celebrate her 30 million followers on social networks. During the celebration, several couples were formed, such as Kéfera Buchmann and Kerline Cardoso.

According to the website Notícias da TV , YouTuber was even invited to a “suruba” with Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, who also kissed at the event.

The ex-bbb and Lipe didn’t get the suruba, but they managed to give a quadruple kiss with Kéfera and Gabi Lopes. The MTV presenter, in turn, also stayed with some: she was seen kissing with the “almost single” Aline Mineiro, Guilherme Napolitano and youtuber Nobru, who was also seen with Pétala Barreiros.

Arcrebiano de Araújo and Marina Ferrari also exchanged some kisses, participating in this latest edition of A Fazenda 13. The famous people had already stayed at Carlinhos Maia’s Christmas party last Sunday (19).

Former couple Vitão and Luísa Sonza were shipped by fans, but the singers didn’t have a relapse. Some netizens were surprised by the singer’s happiness when he admired the blonde on the stage while singing Flores, a song in partnership with him. It is worth mentioning that their relationship ended in August, after almost a year together.

