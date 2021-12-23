Kena and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are cheaper this year | Action games

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S digital store is not far behind in promotions. Players have the opportunity to save significantly on titles such as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 22. TechAll listed, in the following lines, the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of the promotions.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a PS5 exclusive on offer this week — Photo: Publicity/Sony
Until January 19th, Sony’s digital store has inviting discounts on some of the top games in its catalog, including exclusives and cross-platform releases. This is the opportunity to save on titles like It Takes Two, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Monster Hunter: World.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade includes new lighting effects and better quality textures on PS5 — Photo: Disclosure/Square Enix
- Kena: Bridge of Spirit – R$161.17;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$149.70;
- Far Cry 6 – R$167.94;
- It Takes Two – R$99.45;
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake – R$99.96;
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – R$87.43
- FIFA 22 – R$ 119.56;
- Resident Evil Village – R$ 124.50;
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – R$68.98;
- Devil May Cry 5 – R$ 84.17.
Nuuvem, a Brazilian store for the purchase of games for PC and Nintendo, started Virada Gamer 2021 with more than two thousand games with up to 95% discount. Among the selected games are GTFO, Death Stranding and the Dark Souls trilogy.
Competitor to Game of the Year, Deathloop brings action with stealth and roguelike elements — Photo: Publicity/Bethesda
- Resident Evil Village – R$79.99;
- Eternal DOOM – R$ 42.49;
- Deathloop – R$114.99;
- GTFO – R$49.99;
- Death Stranding – R$ 59.99;
- Dark Souls Trilogy – R$99.99;
- Monster Hunter Rise – R$149.99;
- Tales of Arise – R$ 149.99;
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – R$ 52.77;
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$114.95.
The Steam Holiday Promotion has just started and runs through January 5, 2022 with deep discounts on PC games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for example, is on sale for R$15.99 during this period. Other highlights of the season’s offerings are Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dead By Daylight and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
The Witcher 3 was one of the successful titles of 2015 — Photo: Disclosure/CD Projekt Red
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R$15.99;
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R$44.99;
- Dead By Daylight – R$ 19.99;
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – R$18.99;
- Street Fighter 5 – R$ 15.99;
- Portal 2 – R$4.13;
- Celeste – R$9.24;
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – R$9.24;
- Dying Light – R$ 29.99;
- Hollow Knight – R$ 13.99.
Microsoft’s digital store has a great catalog of offers. The main highlight is the package with remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, GTA 5 and the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy franchise.
Mortal Kombat 11 brings classic characters in bloody combat and is the franchise’s visual apex — Photo: Disclosure/NetherRealm Studios
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – R$83.10;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$99.98;
- FIFA 22 – R$ 119.60;
- Raccoon City Edition – R$ 108.40;
- GTA 5: Premium Edition – R$ 74.97;
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – R$ 62.50;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$111.98;
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – R$49.97;
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – R$66.22;
- Borderlands 3 – R$ 62.50.
Nintendo eShop is offering discounts on games from partner publishers for Nintendo Switch, including Capcom, Square Enix and Sega. Among the highlights are Final Fantasy 8, Mega Man 11, Sonic Mania, among others.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a charismatic strategy game available for Switch — Photo: Press Release/Ubisoft
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered – R$41.75;
- Mega Man 11 – R$64.45;
- Sonic Mania – £14.95;
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – R$39.98;
- Mortal Kombat 11 – R$39.99;
- Blasphemous – $15.97;
- Overcooked! 2 – BRL 12.25;
- Crypt of the NecroDancer – R$19.80;
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – R$64.50.
