know how to identify, what the risks are and how to avoid outbreaks

The increase in the number of cases of influenza Influenza A (H3N2) in Brazil has lit the alert for respiratory diseases. With symptoms similar to those of Covid, H3N2 and its Darwin variant have caused flu outbreaks in states like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

In Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that from January to December 2021, 238,746 cases of flu-like illness were registered at 116 Health Posts in the city. Of this total, 9,934 were in September, 11,689 in October, 8,992 in November and 11,047 in December, up to the 20th.

In the State, the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) released data showing that, in 2021, until December 4, 67,762 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome were reported in Sivep-Influenza. Of the cases investigated in hospitalized patients, only three were confirmed as influenza, one classified as influenza A (not subtyped – private laboratory sample), one as influenza A (H3N2) and one case as influenza B. The hospitalized patient with H3N2 received high.

An infectious disease physician and director of Funsaúde’s research, business and technological innovations department, Melissa Medeiros explains that, as this is a new strain, the vaccines we currently have do not offer protection, although it is still important that we take them. “We are hopeful that, as they are relatively stable viruses, we can acquire cross-immunity, that is, we can develop antibodies that may be similar to those we need to face H3N2”, he says.

“By March to April of next year it is important that we get the vaccine. Unfortunately, we healthcare professionals fear that this spread of H3N2 has been aggravated because we were so focused on vaccination against Covid, that we ended up forgetting about Influenza. a very low flu vaccination rate this year

Melissa Medeiros, infectious disease physician

How to identify

In general, the symptoms of flu caused by H3N2 are the same as those caused by Covid-19:

Fever;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Excessive nasal secretion;

Headache and body pain;

Intense malaise;

Possible occurrence of vomiting;

Possible diarrhea.

The difference between the illnesses can occur in the first few days since, in the case of the H3N2 flu, the symptoms are usually more intense in the beginning. The doctor Melissa Medeiros adds that, in the case of influenza, there is also a difference in the production of catarrhal secretion, which is usually more dense and yellowish. “In more advanced conditions we can identify better. Influenza does not cause loss of smell and taste. This is already a little different, because we have much lighter conditions in the first week and in the second week come the most exacerbated respiratory conditions,” he explains.

However, to confirm suspicions, it is recommended to go to a health facility and take the test.

what are the risks

As with any disease, the H3N2 flu, if aggravated, can lead to death. This is what has already happened in Rio de Janeiro. Greater attention and care must be given to groups that are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and children.

how to prevent

Prevention for H3N2 is the same as for Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases. The use of masks indoors, rubbing alcohol gel or washing hands frequently and avoiding agglomerations is recommended.

To take care of the patient infected by this subtype of the virus, the same treatment for the common flu is recommended, with medicines to control the symptoms.

