LEAKED! these could be the free PS Plus games for January.

The disclosure of free PS Plus games is always something that players are eagerly awaiting, precisely because they are curious to know what the next games will be offered by the platform.

And usually the list is released in the last week of the month, but with a week to go before the official list of free games for January 2022 is released, a possible list has already been leaked on the internet.

According to the website dealabs , a source who has already hit the list of free games a few times, the games for the month of January would be:

DIRT 5 (PS4/PS5)

DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title ever in Codemasters’ legendary off-road racing series. With new features and dizzying action, DIRT 5 bets big on epic racing, pure expression and unbridled style.

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)

Deep Rock Galactic was released for PC and Xbox One on May 13, 2020. Now, the game should receive versions for PS4 and PS5, which would arrive directly via PS Plus from January 2022

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Join the Phantom Thieves and fight back the corruption that is spreading through the cities of Japan. A summer vacation among close friends takes an unexpected turn when a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and rescue the hearts of those who were held captive in the center of the crisis!

It is noteworthy that even if this source has already got it right a few other times, this information must be taken as a rumor and that it may or may not be true.

However, the official list will be released next week by Sony, there are no doubts, so consider the information as rumors for now.

