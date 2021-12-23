Lenin: ‘Were it not for my son, I would still be gray, without encouragement for anything’

For one, Led Zeppelin is the one. For the other, the greatest band of all time is Radiohead — and there’s nothing wrong with that. Disagreements are riches that singer-songwriter Lenine, 62, and his son, sound engineer and producer Bruno Giorgi, 33, used to get closer during the Covid-19 pandemic. With a musical career that began in the 1980s and flourished in the 1990s, Lenine now returns with Bruno to the duo format (with which he gained notoriety in 1993, alongside percussionist Marcos Suzano, on the CD “Olho de Peixe”). The result is “Rizoma”, a show that they debut on January 29, at Circo Voador, with opening by Juliana Linhares.

Botany, which Lenine diligently applies on his site in the Serra, along with the newly discovered beekeeping (“I took a course at Embrapa, I was fascinated”), blends with the philosophical theory of Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari in the possible meanings of the “Rizoma” . But the root notions he uses seem to be more in the sense of family than any other – this is a project he has been putting together with his son during weekly meetings, always on Wednesdays, at the Rio studio O Bedroom.

The home environment, full of analogue recording equipment, is where Bruno has been living his routine as a required recording engineer for some years. From the pianist Amaro Freitas and the recently deceased arranger Letieres Leite (whom he became very close to) to the singer Tiago Iorc and the duo Anavitória (he recorded “Lisboa”, a partnership between the singers and Lenine, who won this year’s Latin Grammy for best song in Portuguese), all passed through the Room. There, by the way, Bruno did the entire restoration of “O Espírito do Som”, the new song by Cássia Eller (1962-2001), which was on a 1985 cassette tape recording, when she was 22 years old.

“That’s why I only have Wednesday left!” – complains, mischievously, the father, who credits these meetings and the support of his son with the end of the depression that made him withdraw from his guitar for months. “Actually, it wasn’t just the pandemic. They came together, pandemic and pandemonium. It was very difficult for me, and it still is. The “Rizoma” came from this discomfort of mine and the luck of having Bruno with me, this ended up being my sanity. Were it not for that, I would still be gray, without any encouragement to do anything. I was withdrawn and enclosed. There were times when I didn’t see any pleasure in playing, I struggled with my instrument. I made up for Bruno.

The climate in the Room, of course, also helped a lot.

— All this here [o estúdio] started with the he came, with us buying equipment together for him to record the voice of “Labiata” (2007 Lenin’s album) — tells Bruno, who has been producing his father’s records since 2011’s “Chão”.

The “vein” confirms:

— I know the process of each of these machines! — says Lenine, who carried Bruno, still very young, in 1992, to accompany the recordings of “Olho de Peixe”. — What we had was the weekends. And he stayed with me, because Ana (Barroso, your wife) was working with production. And then I took Bruno to the studio, with a bag of toys.

Lenine and Bruno Giorgi in 2002 Photo: Cristina Granato / Disclosure

“Rizoma” started, according to Lenine, before the pandemic, as a voice and guitar project.

— We were looking for the synthesis, the soul of the song, and from there to work with a minimum of elements — he says that, from then on, with his son, he was not exactly assembling songs, but “monsters, protothings”, from words and melodic stimuli.

Lenine’s idea is that, at some point throughout 2022, the “monsters” will become the tracks of “Rizoma”, the future album (some compositions tested in the shows, which will tour Brazil after debuting in Rio).

On stage, in the service of a repertoire consisting basically of recreations of his father’s songs, Bruno takes care of the bass, mandolin, keyboards, voice and samplers, leaving Lenine free to sing and play a ground guitar with renewed taste a few weeks ago on a small tour European partnership of a duo with one of its international partners: the Dutch pianist Martin Fondse, who also played a baroque instrument, the vibrandoneon in the concerts.

“It was a deep air of creation, but it was all masked. That confirmed what I do, why I do it and the way I do it, some very powerful chips fell. I felt alive at a time when I was far from it all — says Lenine, who just didn’t do more shows with Fondse because the emergence of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 shortened the tour.

The return to the stage at Circo Voador da Lapa – where he performed on the afternoon the canvas was inaugurated in Lapa, in 1982 – is the big news for Lenine, who throughout Wednesdays with her son recorded appearances in recordings of the Tuyo group, by singers Mariana Aydar, Anastácia (on an album produced by Zeca Baleiro) and Bia Bedran and Chilean singer-songwriter Manoel García. Another of these participations yielded music for the soundtrack of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”: “Where do the children play?”, success by English singer Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam), recorded at a distance by musicians in Girão Sessions de Fábio Girão, bassist for Lenine on his first LP, “Baque solto” (1983), with Lula Queiroga.

— There’s a part of Cat Stevens’ production that I know deeply, about four or five records that I’ve listened to a lot and that shaped my musical taste — admits the singer.

Hopes for 2022? Lenine believes that, above all, Brazil has a score to settle with itself — and with the current president.

— I never imagined that throughout my life I could see a reality so medieval, so crude. This blatant dissimulation, this scoundrel attitude towards reality, of being dissimulated and promoting destruction. We have to clean up this story. As a matter of fact, we only have him there because we haven’t cleaned up the history of Brazil — he says, also with some optimism in the face of climate threats. — It’s the sign of the times. Fifteen years ago, when people were talking about it, we were called alarmists. Now I think it’s going to get worse, in an exponential way. But I also believe that after such a deep dive, we should go up for air.