LGBT group questions Flamengo in court for not wearing shirt 24 at Copinha

Flamengo will have to explain in court why none of your players registered for the São Paulo Soccer Junior Cup wear the shirt 24. The questioning was filed at the TJ in Rio de Janeiro by the Arco Íris Group for LGBT Citizenship, chaired by Cláudio Nascimento.

For Copinha, Flamengo listed 30 players, but none of them were registered with the numbering. According to information published by ‘O Globo’, number 12 was also ‘skipped’ by the red-black carioca, however, the club understands that this shirt represents the fans and, therefore, cannot be used by players.

The petition that ‘O Globo’ had access to linked the case to a ‘clear offense to the LGBTI+ community and as a homophobic attitude’.

– The fact that the Club’s numbering skips the number 24, considering the connotation

cultural background that surrounds this number of association with gays, must be understood as a clear offense to the LGBTI+ community and as a homophobic attitude.

In June, the Brazilian team was also charged for the same reason. The Arco Íris LGBT Citizenship group filed a lawsuit in court questioning the CBF about the lack of a 24 shirt in the Brazilian team at Copa América – the only one in the competition without a player with that numbering.

The lawsuit against the organization, which required the Brazilian team to wear the number 24 jersey in the final against Argentina in the Copa America, however, was filed weeks later. According to documents obtained by the THROW!, a CBF explained that it could not change Douglas Luiz’s shirt numbering, as requested by the NGO LGBTQIA+ in the process, by the regulation of Conmebol for the tournament.