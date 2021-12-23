Lipe Ribeiro opens the game about relationship status with Viih Tube; check out

Yes, folks, it seems that the “relationship” between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro is in full swing… This Wednesday (22), in an interview with columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, the influencer opened the game about what is rolling, in fact, between the two. And he was very sincere, right?! Viih and Lipe have often been seen together, after getting close together in the “Farofa da Gkay”.

According to the ex-participant of “A Fazenda“, they still don’t consider themselves boyfriends, but he left the possibility in the air. “We’re getting to know each other, we’re not a couple yet”, he said. “No label”, he added about the couple’s involvement.

Yesterday (23), there was a pajama party for Virgínia Fonseca, in São Paulo, which made people talk… The two arrived at the event together, and even exchanged kisses for the photographers at the entrance to the salon. However, a video circulated on the web showing a “disagreement” between them during the party. In the record published by the page “Buxixei”, they seem to be arguing, when Lipe leaves and leaves youtuber alone, with a desolate face. Watch:

In the chat with Léo Dias, Lipe said that everything is fine between them. According to the former pawn, the couple does not remember what happened at the time of the fight: “It’s okay between us. We don’t even know what happened in that video. We’re just hungover”, he joked, sending a photo next to the ex-BBB to prove that everything is fine.

Youtuber Matheus Mazzafera was also at the Virginia party and recorded a vlog to show his channel subscribers behind the scenes. At the end of the video, he also asked the couple “if they were dating”. More than quickly, Lipe replied that they “are going” and, for the moment, “are in an open relationship”. According to Viih Tube, the status is “perfect”. Hmmmm! Check out:

[A entrevista com Lipe e Viih começa no minuto 13’16”]

Taxi ride to Rio de Janeiro

Viih Tube continues to enjoy his singleness well, after three years of relationship with Bruno Magri. After being caught kissing with none other than actor João Guilherme at a club in the West Zone of São Paulo, last week, she left the place with only the clothes on her back and went straight to Rio de Janeiro… by taxi!

“Guys, I don’t know what’s on my mind. Really. I was in São Paulo, at Vitrinni. I left there, got into a taxi and said: ‘Man, let’s go to Rio’. He replied: ‘Let’s go’”. The unexpected decision cost R$2,500. “I came across that I was going by meter only later. Seriously, what world do I think I’m living in?”she said incredulously. Good role is like that, sister!

Then Lipe Ribeiro posted on Instagram that she was at his house and joked about the restless night Viih had had. “After doing micareta at Vitrinni… Have you seen this? Leave the club and take a taxi! Get off the micareta and turn on at dawn, it happens”, he said. The two stayed on the birthday of comedian Gessica Kayane, which ended up gaining great repercussion What’s up?! What do you think of this couple? Watch the video: