Liverpool draw 50 of the 2nd time, beat Leicester on penalties and advance to the League Cup semi

Klopp roamed a team full of boys, and the Reds went after them after going down 3-1

In the quarter-finals of the English League Cup, the Leicester City went to Anfield and nearly frustrated the fans, but the Liverpool had another special night at their stadium and went for a draw 50 minutes into the second half after going to the break losing 3-1. On penalties, better for the Reds, who won the dispute 5-4.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison threw the party at Anfield. The striker scored twice in the first half, and the midfielder made a great goal from the middle of the street also in the opening stage that left the Foxes with a score of 3-1 at half-time.

The Reds went on the attack in the second half, with Klopp removing some reserves he’d had in the starting lineup and putting in Jota, Milner and Konaté.

After a lot of pressure, and with Schmeichel closing the goal, Minamino tied at 50 of the second half, driving Anfield crazy and the dispute to penalties.

Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton and Iheanacho all made for Leicester, but Thomas and Bertrand lost their shots, stopping at Kelleher.

For Liverpool, Milner, Firmino, Chamberlain, Keita and Jota did, and Minamino, hero of the draw, wasted his.

The best moments

Championship situation

With the result, Liverpool will reach the semi-final of the League Cup in search of their ninth title in the competition. The Reds join Londoners Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea, also already classified.

Liverpool are still alive in the competition of which they are the biggest champion with eight titles alongside Manchester City.

vardy the relentless

Early in the match, the English striker scored two goals within a 5-minute break and put Leicester ahead of the scoreboard.

Vardy has confirmed his reputation as the Reds’ tormentor, having now scored 10 goals in his career against Liverpool.

Minamino gives the Reds hope

The Japanese made Anfield pulse when he scored the equalizer by 3-3 in the 50th minute of the second half, being the hero of the night. His night was not better because he lost his charge in the penalty shootout.

upcoming games

Liverpool returns to play on December 26, again at Anfield, against Leeds United, for the Premier League, at 9:30 am (Brasilia). Leicester will go to Etihad Stadium to face the leader Manchester City at 12:00. Both matches are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Liverpool 3 (5) x (4) 3 Leicester

GOALS: LAW: Vardy (9′, 13′), Maddison (33′); LIV: Oxlade-Chamberlain (18′), Jota (67′), Minamino (95′)

LIVERPOOL: Kelleher; Bradley (Jota), Gomez, Koumetio (Konate), Tsimikas (Beck); Morton (Milner), Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Williams, Firmino. Technician: Jurgen Klopp

LEICESTER: Schmeichel; Pereira (Albrighton), Ndidi, Soyuncu (Vestergaard), Thomas; Tielemans, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall (Bertrand), Daka (Iheanacho) and Maddison; Vardy. Technician: Brendan Rodgers