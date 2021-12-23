Liverpool-Leeds match postponed after new Covid-19 outbreak | english football

Next Sunday’s game between Liverpool and Leeds, valid for the 19th round of the English Championship , was delayed after five new cases of Covid-19 infection in Leeds, between players and club officials. According to the Leeds statement, these cases were asymptomatic.

The new occurrences of contaminated by the coronavirus, added to the lesions in the cast, mean that Leeds do not have the minimum number of players needed to meet Premier League requirements. The Thorp Arch Training Facility will be closed for two days, following advice from England’s health authorities.

All tickets and travel packages purchased by Leeds fans for this game at Anfield will be valid for the new date. Liverpool promised to get in touch with their fans to explain the details in case of a refund.

Henderson questions Premier League neglect of players’ health amid Covid outbreak

Liverpool's Leeds game postponed following outbreak of Covid-19 cases on visiting team — Photo: Getty Images

Another game from the upcoming “Boxing Day” postponed by the Premier League on Thursday is between Watford and Wolverhampton.

— The league is aware that this decision to postpone games will disappoint fans and understands the frustration at this special time of year when fans are looking forward to the games. The Premier League tries to be clear, but unfortunately postponements can occur with little notice, as safety is a priority – declared the Premier League.

Watford still doesn’t have enough players from the main squad to play in the Premier League. Last Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace was also postponed after Covid-19’s tantrum in the squad. The expectation is that the match against West Ham can be carried out without any problems on December 28th.

There is an expectation that a meeting will take place this Thursday between coaches and players Premier League meeting to discuss the conduct of the competition amid several Covid-19 outbreaks in clubs.

