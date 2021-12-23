Looking for reinforcements at Galo, América awaits Rodrigo Caetano’s return to Belo Horizonte for a meeting – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Mourão Panda/America



Seeking to strengthen themselves for the upcoming season, America has its eye on players who should not be taken advantage of by Atlético, and, as found by Itatiaia, the board of alviverde awaits the return of Rodrigo Caetano, executive at Galo, for a meeting.

According to GE, the names that would be in the crosshairs of alviverde would be the halfs Hyoran and Nathan; both even lost space in the team led by coach Cuca and would not be in alvinegro’s plans for 2022.

The first of them was speculated in clubs in the south of the country, but so far, there has been no evolution. With salaries considered high and Atlético rejecting a loan with help with salary, the 28-year-old player, at least for now, remains in the squad. Hyoran has a contract until the end of 2023.

Nathan, on the other hand, had an off season, but he was a key player 20 days ago, when Galo made an epic comeback at Arena Fonte Nova, in 3-2 over Bahia. The match marked the bi-championship of athletics in Brasileirão; last year, it was permanently acquired by alvinegro for around R$12 million.

Competing for Libertadores for the first time in its history, América promises to strengthen itself and other names are already starting to emerge in the wings. In the second phase of the so-called “Pré-Libertadores”, Coelho will have to defeat Guaraní, from Paraguay, to stay alive in the most important club tournament in South America.