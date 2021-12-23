Losing 15% of weight prevents the evolution of diabetes and its complications

A new study published in the scientific journal The Lancet gathers evidence of the importance of weight loss in the control of type 2 diabetes.

The survey shows that reduce the scale’s digits by 15% it can prevent the progression of the disease and even reverse metabolic complications. Hence why this approach should be prioritized among patients with the condition.

This is because the weight loss is directly linked to decreased blood glucose levels, according to one of the authors of the study, surgeon Ricardo Cohen, who is coordinator of the Specialized Center for Obesity and Diabetes at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, and former president of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (SBCBM).

The link between obesity and type 2 diabetes

To better assimilate this finding, it is important to go back a few steps and understand how one situation is linked to another.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas and its function is to place sugar from food inside the cells, which culminates in the generation of energy.

In the context of type 2 diabetes, the production of this hormone even happens, but it can’t do its job properly – this is what is called insulin resistance. As a result, there is sugar left in the circulation, a situation that opens the way for a series of troubles, from loss of vision to heart attack.

One of the explanations for this lame functioning of insulin is genetics. But the big factor that predisposes to the situation itself is the obesity.

That’s why, managing diabetes does not simply mean controlling blood glucose. “The treatment of obesity has the effect of balancing blood sugar,” reasons Cohen.

In the end, losing weight is a protection against the worst complications of the disease, which are cardiovascular and kidney disease, blindness and amputations.

“Many times, the treatment of obesity must involve the use of medication or surgery, since, for some individuals, it is not simple to bet only on diet and physical exercise”, completes the doctor.

The study shows that eight out of 10 people with diabetes will need additional interventions, in addition to a change in lifestyle, for maintenance or significant weight loss.

advances on the horizon

“New drugs are emerging to fight obesity. Some have already been approved in the United States and others are in phase three studies. There are options as powerful as surgery”, says the doctor.

Semaglutide, which is indicated for the treatment of diabetes, has undergone research that reports its high efficacy against obesity – an average loss of 15% of body weight has already been observed after a year and a half of use. The drug has not yet been approved in Brazil for this purpose.

In studies we have tirzepatide, which promises, in addition to fighting obesity and diabetes, to better control sugar in the body, preventing hypoglycemia.

How to define the best path

In the quest for weight loss, the choice between focusing 100% on lifestyle changes, recruiting medications or going for metabolic surgery – which is the last option – must be made with the physician’s judgment.

The first issue to be analyzed is the degree of obesity. “It is not only defined by the BMI (Body Mass Index). It is also necessary to check issues such as severe adiposopathy [um distúrbio do tecido adiposo/gordura], presence of insulin resistance, among others”, exemplifies Cohen.

Now, even though it is clear that the ideal is to prescribe medication, the individual must, in parallel, receive guidance to improve their diet and incorporate exercise into their routine. After all, these are healthy habits that protect your health in many ways. Surgery is usually suggested when this whole combo doesn’t work.

“Bariatrics are those indicated for individuals who have complications because of being overweight, such as joint diseases, herniated discs, reflux…”, teaches Cohen.

Metabolic surgery, on the other hand, has as its main objective the control of diabetes. “Here, the disease or its complications do not have to do with the patient’s BMI, but with the severity and inadequate control of the condition”, explains the doctor.

“Metabolic surgery primarily treats diabetes and the conditions associated with it, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and high triglycerides,” adds the expert.