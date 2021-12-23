Ludmilla, Duda Reis and Nicole Bahls arrive in limousines for a benefit game in Ribeirão Preto | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

A charity football match with Ludmilla, in addition to influencers such as Duda Reis and model Nicole Bahls, attracted fans to the Palma Travassos stadium, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), this Wednesday (22). With pink shirts, they arrived in three limousines and attracted the attention of those who passed through the Jardim Paulista region.

To face a team set up to represent Comercial, Ludmilla’s team included professional athletes from São Paulo, in addition to his wife, dancer Bruna Gonçalves, actress Thaylise Pivato, DJ Barbara Labres, ex-BBB Emilly Araújo, the model Lais Melo, in addition to influencers Carol Manprim, Stella Chidozie and Petala Barreiros.

With this squad, the team won 3-1, with a penalty goal from Ludmilla. At the end of the game, she sang with a pagoda group and thanked the audience for their presence (see video below).

“Thanks for the reception, since I stepped here. You are very affectionate, I want to come back here more often,” he said.

In the crowd, the singer’s mother, Silvana de Sales Oliveira, highlighted that, in addition to her passion for football since childhood, the possibility of helping mobilized the singer’s presence at the event in the interior of São Paulo. “She came with even more love,” he said.

Artists such as Nicole Bahls and Ludmilla arrived by limousine for a charity game in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

Among the guests was also Aline Rosado, former dancer of the group É o Tchan, who participated in the party, but did not enter the field because she is six months pregnant.

Being present, according to her, means supporting the strength of women’s football and helping to end any vestiges of prejudice.

“We have to really support this cause, I think people need to be free, as well as men can dance. The Alligator [ex-dançarino do É o Tchan] at the time I suffered a lot of prejudice for dancing, but I was a dancer completely in love with it, but I had this suffering. I think that women too, who want football, have to play, we have to be happy,” she says.

Singer Ludmilla arrived by limousine at a stadium in Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Érico Andrade/G1

In addition to helping needy institutions with part of the ticket income, the event also gave young people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities assisted by the Associação Sem Fronteiras, from Ribeirão Preto, the opportunity to be close to professional artists and players.

“Many people think that inclusion is bringing them into our midst, but no, it’s about interacting, there are differences between everyone. So this interaction between them, this is inclusion, not just talking, but calling them to be together. is the most important,” stated the project’s professor, Demetrius Nogueira.

Ludmilla and Carol Mamprin in the changing rooms, before a benefit game in Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

Ludmilla and influencers arrived by limousine to stadium in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Érico Andrade

