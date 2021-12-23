Luxembourg avoids talking about the future at Cruzeiro after the club was bought by Ronaldo Phenomeno: “I wish success”

According to information from the ‘Super.FC’, the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg recently renewed with Cruzeiro and is currently on vacation with his family in Maceió, the coach has not yet had contact with the new board of the club linked to Ronaldo Phenomenon after disclosure of the purchase of 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro SAF by the celestial idol.

Also according to information on the website, the commander has not yet commented on his future in the Minas Gerais club to people close to him. Even with the renewal confirmed this month on the renovation of contract, which guarantees the permanence of the technician for the next season. The first change in the club was the withdrawal from hiring Alexandre Mattos as a football director.

This Wednesday (22), the cruise released an official note confirming the departure of Mattos, who was already acting informally for the club in assembling the squad thinking about the 2022 season, but will no longer take over the club. The manager himself had informed the day before that he was out of the project and that he will be replaced by Paulo Andre, Ronaldo’s personal friend and manager of Valladolid, from Spain.

Last Saturday (18th), right after the announcement of the purchase of the SAF Cruise per Ronaldo, Luxembourg congratulated the then owner of the club, through his press office. “For what Ronaldo means for Cruzeiro and for football I wish success and congratulations to the Phenomenon”, he informed.