Maceió resumes immunization against Influenza; see who can get vaccinated

The Health Department of Maceió (SMS) resumes, this Thursday (23), the vaccination against influenza for priority public who have not taken the immunizing agent during the national campaign — held between May and July this year. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of the virus, reinforcing the protection of the public at greater risk of exposure to respiratory infections, as established by the Ministry of Health. years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant women, postpartum women up to 45 days postpartum, seniors over 60, health workers, teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, members of the security and rescue forces, Forces Armed vehicles, truck drivers, road public transport workers (bus drivers and collectors), port workers, prison system employees and indigenous peoples.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Célia Fernandes, the measure was taken to prevent flu syndromes in Maceió, considering that the arrival of the rainy season favors the spread of respiratory viruses. “The influenza vaccine prevents severe forms of the disease, especially among people from the highest risk groups. At this moment, we are taking into account that the Municipal Immunization Program still has a quantity of vaccine doses to strengthen the protection of the target audience”, informs the secretary. Vaccination for the priority public will be administered while the stock available at the health units lasts. Covid-19 and flu shots can be given without a break.

Necessary documents – To get vaccinated, you need to bring your vaccination card and an identification document with a photo. Postpartum women up to 45 days postpartum also need to bring the birth certificate of the son/daughter, maternity card or document issued by the hospital that delivered the child. People with risk factors must present a medical prescription stating the comorbidity.

Clinical risk categories and indications for influenza (MS) vaccination

Health workers must present documentation that proves their current professional practice, such as a paycheck, a statement issued by the health establishment where they work, or a card from the respective professional council.

Permanent Disability – Persons with permanent disabilities are those individuals who present physical, mental, intellectual or sensory limitations, including those with rare diseases and who cause intellectual and/or motor and cognitive disabilities, as described below: