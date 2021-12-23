Madagascar’s minister swims for 12 hours and survives helicopter crash

‘The time to die has not yet come for me,’ declared Serge Gelle, in a video posted on social media, in which he appears exhausted and lying on a lounge chair

Photo montage/Reproduction/Twitter/@MDN_Madagascar Serge Gelle needed to swim 12 hours to survive a helicopter crash in Madagascar



the general Serge Gelle, Secretary of State for the Police of Madagascar, was one of the survivors of a helicopter crash off the northeast coast of the large African island. To do this, the minister had to swim for nearly 12 hours to reach land, Malagasy authorities informed. According to the head of the country’s port authority, Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, he and a colleague from an institution arrived ashore after jumping from the aircraft, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 21. In a video posted on social networks, Gelle, 57 years old, he appears exhausted lying on a lounge chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform. “The time to die has not yet come for me”, declared the general, adding that he felt cold but had not suffered injuries. Gelle became minister last August as part of a cabinet reshuffle after three decades of police service. The helicopter was transporting him along with other authorities to inspect the site where a shipwreck occurred on Monday, off the northeast coast of the island country. At least 21 people died and another 60 were declared missing in the disaster, according to the latest official balance, this Tuesday.

♦️Le GDI Serge GELLE, un des passagers de l’hélicoptère accidenté hier a été retrouvé sain et sauf ce matin du coté by Mahambo.

☑️ Les Sapeurs Sauveteurs de la #4°UPC ont également retrouvé le carcasse de l’Hélicoptère au fond de la Mer. pic.twitter.com/sP2abwTMwB — Ministère de la Defense Nationale Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar) December 21, 2021

