Maddened president, looking for options, representative in Argentina and released assistant

The president of Talleres is crazy about Alexander Medina. That’s because they had a 6:00 meeting last week, lined up a renewal, but the guy so far hasn’t shown up to finalize the deal. First, they were going to sign on Friday, moved to Monday, it’s Thursday and nothing so far.

In light of this, their own president is telling the press that he is about to give up on keeping him and is going after other names.

Furthermore, fellow members of the press have begun to discover names from a list that is being drawn up due to the possible departure of Medina from the Argentine team. They talk about Almirón (he took Lanús in the Libertadores final), Eduardo Domínguez (who was at Colón until now) and Heinze (ex-player, who was just training in the US).

Added to this is the fact that a representative from Colorado is on Argentine soil. The information at the moment is that Deive Bandera, Internacional’s market manager, went there to close with the new coach.

It’s kind of obvious that Medina is the favorite in Beira-Rio. There’s still no way to tell if it’s going to be him, but it’s obvious they’re trying.

Only if you don’t give it, other names will be evaluated. Eduardo Domínguez, who has now left Colón, was also mentioned. Paulo Souza, a Portuguese who trains in Poland, was contacted. And seeing multiple names in parallel is quite normal in this type of situation. Just look at Talleres making his list.