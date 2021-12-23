Magazine reveals Keanu Reeves salary on ‘Resucrections’

Actor Keanu Reeves, 57, received between US$12 and US$14 million (between R$68.5 million and R$79 million at the current dollar rate) to return with the character Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections “, fourth film in the franchise, produced by filmmaker Lana Wachoswki.

According to information from Variety magazine, this value represents a “tiny” increase when compared to what the actor received to star in the first film in the franchise, “The Matrix”, released in 1999: at the time, he earned US$ 10 million (R $57 million).

Also according to the magazine, despite not having received such a huge raise, Keanu Reeves is entitled to an “indirect payment” via the box office, which will mean an addition to his salary, soon after “The Matrix Resurrections” ends its regular airing, that is, get out of the theaters.

“The Matrix Resurrections” opened in theaters across the country yesterday and features the likes of Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

The film critic of splash, Roberto Sadovski, has already seen the film and points out that “The Matrix Resurrections” honors the franchise’s legacy “in an imperfect and irresistible way”.