Man murdered for failing to pay R$1,600 drug debt – Gerais

The suspect fled taking an unknown route (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) A man of approximately 25 years was shot in the head and died at dawn this Thursday (December 23), in Bairro Milanez, Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to information passed on to the Military Police (PM), the victim had a drug debt and was unable to settle it. When they arrived at the place, the man was already lifeless.

According to witnesses, who declined to be identified, the man had lived in the region for about a month, after moving from Belo Horizonte, where he was a member of a drug trafficking gang.

From the survey carried out with witnesses, a suspect was identified by the Military Police. The police were informed that the victim’s debt was approximately R$1,600 and that, even acting in favor of the gang, the traffic manager decided to collect the debt.

Shortly after the crime, the suspect fled taking an unknown path. Crime scenes were not recorded as there are no surveillance cameras at the site.

Police teams carried out monitoring in the region, but only one cell phone was found and recalled for investigations.

The victim’s body, identified only by a nickname, was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

