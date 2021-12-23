Manchester City player charged with rape for the seventh time

Benjamin Mendy has been in prison since August and is now facing the seventh charge of rape. Photo: (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Imprisoned since August of this year, the French left-back Benjamin Mendy, from Manchester City, received yet another charge of rape, totaling seven charges crime, plus one more sexual assault. One of the victims who reported the player is a minor.

The 27-year-old was informed, in a hearing held at the Chester Crown Court, in England, that there was one more complaint against him and that his trial will only take place on June 27 or August 1 of the next year. Previously, his meeting with the Justice was scheduled for the month of January.

All the crimes reported, against five different women, would have taken place between the months of October 2020 and August 2021, including the new indictment, which is dated July this year.

From the moment investigations started, Manchester City suspended the player, who had been defending Manchester’s blue side since the year 2017. His contract runs until the end of the 2022/2023 season, which is the month of June 2023. At the time of his signing, the deal was the most expensive for a defensive player in history, with Manchester City paying out the sum of 60 million euros to sign the full-back who was at Monaco, in France.

While still facing just three rape charges in October of this year, Mendy was denied his third bail. Another man, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, is accused of having committed the crimes with the football player.