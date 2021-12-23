Marcos Mion gets emotional on pilgrimage to Aparecida

Marcos Mion he told on his social networks that he was “missing” because he is fulfilling a promise. Last Wednesday (22), he reported facing steep dirt roads, rain, and, as he himself says, “pain, a lot of pain”, when walking 40 kilometers just today – in total there will be 110 to the city of São Paulo.

The pilgrimage is a promise Mion made to Our Lady, as he explained earlier, to be hired by Globo, his big dream. Mion’s full text about today’s walk, plus the video posted by the Caldeirão presenter, are in full below.

“I’m doing the route in 3 days. Whoever is a pilgrim knows the intensity necessary to handle so many ascents and descents, holes, rocks, mud, high sun and torrential rain (these two alternating every half hour) in this short period. Is very difficult. I am destroyed.

But at the same time I have never felt so strong spiritually. Sounds like an incongruity, I know, but that’s if you don’t know or don’t believe in the mystery.

Today I walked 40 kilometers in unbelievable conditions, my body had already given up, I had no strength anymore, stiff knees, tearing pain, blisters on my feet, ankle burning with every step… It certainly wasn’t my strength that carried me forward. It was Maria’s strength. Our little mother. She pulled me along and wouldn’t let me give up.

What a crazy trip this is… I who always cry holding back crying, controlling myself because I have to continue the program, because I have to be present and in control somehow, I just CRY. Walked and cried! High! No control whatsoever. Screaming with tears…What an indescribable emotion. What strength.

Our Lady, I love you, mother. Thank you for so much and for walking beside me. I know I’m not alone. No pilgrim is.”

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

