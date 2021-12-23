Marcos Mion pays promise walking 110 km after being hired by Globo – Famous

Marcos Mion pays promise after signing by Globo (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Marcos Mion went to social media this Wednesday (22/12) to reveal the reason why he disappeared from the internet in recent days. The Globo presenter is fulfilling a promise after being hired by the channel this year.

Mion wrote a text explaining his motivations and revealed that he is walking a 110 km path, from Minas Gerais to Aparecida (SP).

“I disappeared a little because I’m on a pilgrimage from Minas Gerais to Aparecida (SP). It’s no longer a secret that I had this promise made to Our Lady for years: that she would bless me with my going to Globo,” said Caldeiro’s presenter .

“How many times did I talk to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t really for me, disappointed to hit the beam once again…but I never lost the faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were saving for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest wish. And let’s combine? Everything that’s happening couldn’t be better!”, he celebrated on Instagram.

“Mezinha took care of it, blessed it, I endured the process…it happened! Now time to say thanks. 110 km on foot, most uphill, dirt road and a lot of gratitude in the heart! Thanks, Mezinha! Thank you Jesus! And we went to Aparecida!” concluded Mion.

