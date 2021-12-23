Marília Mendonça’s mother poses with her grandson and declares herself to her daughter

Ruth Moreira, mother of singer Marília Mendonça, showed her grandson Leo, aged two

the singer’s mother Marília Mendonça touched the artist’s fans. owner Ruth Moreira he showed a rare photo beside his grandson, Leo, his daughter’s only heir. The little one is the result of the relationship between the Queen of Suffering and the other singer Murilo Huff.

After the early departure from the sertaneja, with only 26 years of life, the custody of her baby was shared. Currently, Leo’s maternal grandmother and father share the care of the little boy.

Last week, the boy turned two years old. To celebrate the date, he won a beautiful birthday party. The chosen theme was one of the party owner’s favorite characters – Galinha Pintadinha. The celebration brought together several family and friends

Minutes before the guests arrived, Dona Ruth shared a beautiful photo with her grandson with her fans. In the image, he is on grandma’s lap holding a ball and with a pacifier in his mouth.

“As Mom said, it will always be us linked and intertwined. Thank God for leaving her little piece with us. I will love you forever”, Ruth declared to her daughter Marília Mendonça.

The artist’s fans manifested themselves in the publication. “Most beautiful thing!” wrote a netizen. Another praised: “A warrior, being a mother and grandmother. Be very happy Leo”. One soon agreed: “Strong and warrior woman.” And still another wished: “Prince Leo, may the Lord God cover your life with great health, love and joy.”

A follower assured: “You can see that he is feeling his mother’s absence, there’s no way to hold back the tears.” Another said: “I keep imagining this grandmother’s heart.” While another noted: “Always with a distant look. God lighten the path of this little one. Cheers to the grandmother for his creation”.

Murilo Huff resumed his concert schedule. That’s why the famous dad is away from his son for a few days to continue with his presentations, this time in Minas Gerais. During this period, Dona Ruth is taking care of her grandson. She still lives in the same house where Leo lived with Mom, Marília Mendonça.

