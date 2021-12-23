Marina Ruy Barbosa complains about being involved in a fight

Marina Ruy Barbosa complained about having her name involved in the fight between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert, after enjoying posts from both sides in their discussion about “Big Brother Brazil”.

It all started after Icaro made a post dismissing the rumor of participation in the next edition of “BBB”, which he called “mediocre entertainment”. Shortly thereafter, the former presenter of the reality show went to the networks to respond to criticism, claiming that the salary of the artist, who was part of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, had been paid with the profit of “Big Brother”. He even received a “rejoinder” from Icarus, who was supported by many famous people.

This afternoon, after being listed as one of the artists to like Icaro’s post, Ruy Barbosa denied taking one of the sides and defended both professionals.

“Now I’ve been involved in a controversy for nothing! But come on…I can’t stand confusion and fights…”, wrote the actress on her Twitter profile this afternoon. “I love Tiago. I think he’s one of the nicest, realest and most generous people in this artistic world. Besides, I’m a fan of his work since beeem before the BBB,” he said.

“I’ve also known Ícaro since I was a child, even on TV Globinho we’ve already performed together and I also have enormous affection, admiration and respect for him. Besides the giant actor he is”, pondered Ruy Barbosa, recalling his old partnership with Silva.

Then, the actress said that she thinks it is necessary to be careful with opinions, so as not to hurt others, but that she understands that “everyone” is learning to deal with the effects and consequences of social networks.

So, I just wanted to ask you to stop putting people on one side or the other in this story. It’s not a competition. And no one has to hate Tiago to like Icarus, or hate Icarus to like Tiago. stop 🙂 — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) December 22, 2021

Ruy Barbosa was even ironic when answering one of the comments in his post, in which a follower said she liked and admired them both. “But you can’t anymore…You have to choose one of the two to like it”, she needled, addressing the critics.