MasterChef champion loses finger sensitivity after accident | Gabriel Perline

Isabella Scherer’s victory at MasterChef Brasil 2021 was very painful. And not only from a metaphorical point of view, but a physical one as well. During the test held in the grand final, she suffered a deep cut on her finger, followed by a blow to the drawer, which made her completely lose the sensation of her limb.

“Right on preparing the starter, I cut my finger very badly, with a knock on the drawer. It hurt too much, because it wasn’t a simple cut, it was a knock. As I was making a vegetable tartar, cutting the ingredients was important, everything had to be very small and I needed to dedicate more time to it,” said the champion in an interview with the column.

“I had to call the fireman at the same time to apply the bandage. And when I looked at his face and the production assistant, I was sure I would have to abandon the test. It was so ugly that I completely lost the sensitivity of mine little finger of the left hand, I spent two months like this,” she added.

During the race, the accident was not highly valued by the edition, but Isabella even informed that she had lost her little finger cap, which forced her to finish all stages of the final with gloves on.

Isabella was brave in presenting a completely vegan menu to the judges. Although she is not a fan of this lifestyle, she says she learned a lot about natural cooking and her choice was due to her desire to surprise the MasterChef judges.

“There is still a lot of prejudice against vegan cooking. People look askance, they don’t believe in its potential. I really believe in the ingredients that nature gives us. I don’t try to reproduce animal meat. And my purpose was not to reproduce a vegan menu , but a menu that was really good,” he said.

The final of the reality show was recorded in mid-September, and only in the last week Isabella learned that she was the champion. The Band, unlike other years, did not perform it live. And for that, it was necessary to record two different outcomes, one with the victory of each finalist.

“The anxiety was enormous during this period. Every day I went over the tests in my head infinite times. In half of them, I was sure I had been the champion. And in the other half, I imagined Eduardo [Prado] as a winner. He’s excellent and very creative, you couldn’t claim victory before the time,” he commented.

As a prize, Isabella took home the long-awaited MasterChef Brasil trophy, another R$300,000 prize and a scholarship at Le Cordon Bleu, considered one of the best gastronomy schools in the world.