Maurilio has present brain activity, despite edema – Entertainment

Maurílio, who is a partner with countrywoman Luiza, has been recovering from thromboembolism, after suffering three cardiac arrests on the 15th. According to the latest medical bulletin released this Wednesday (22), the singer showed brain activity despite the edema identified at the beginning of the week.

“The neurological evaluation showed present electrical activity in the brain. [Maurílio] performed a recent cranial magnetic resonance, which showed a picture compatible with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and a certain degree of cerebral edema, without hemorrhages. The current approach is to maintain sedation and mechanical ventilation, awaiting the evolution of the condition”, says the note.

“We inform you that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro remains in the ICU and his condition is serious, but stable. The hemodynamic and respiratory parts continue to evolve well. The renal function shows signs of improvement. This type of change takes time to evolve, and we ask the understanding and patience of all”, the note also states.

understand the case

Maurílio has been hospitalized since the morning of last Wednesday (15), after feeling severe chest pains and shortness of breath while recording a DVD with the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel. The countryman fainted as soon as he left the stage and had a cardiac arrest on his way to Jardim América hospital, in Goiânia.

After being admitted to the hospital, he had other cardiac arrests, totaling three so far. According to physician Wandervam Azevedo, the artist was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism and felt leg pain three days before sudden illness.

Maurilio was also diagnosed with kidney damage and underwent hemodialysis treatment. In addition, brain inflammation and edema in the artist’s neurological exams.

The countryman has been showing clinical improvement and was transferred from the Jardim América hospital to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG).