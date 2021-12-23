Maurílio singer remains serious, but stable

The condition of Maurílio, of the pair with Luiza, remains serious, but is stable, according to the medical bulletin released today.

Also according to the medical team, his blood circulation and respiratory part continue to evolve well, his kidney function showed signs of improvement and the neurological evaluation showed present electrical activity in the brain.

The 28-year-old country singer is intubated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Goiânia after suffering three cardiac arrests.

We inform you that Mr. Maurílio Delmont remains in the ICU, his condition is serious, but stable. The hemodynamic and respiratory parts continue to evolve well. Renal function shows signs of improvement. Neurological evaluation showed present brain electrical activity. A recent cranial magnetic resonance was performed, which showed a picture compatible with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and a certain degree of cerebral edema, without hemorrhages. The current approach is to maintain sedation and mechanical ventilation awaiting the evolution of the condition. We inform you that this type of change takes time to evolve, and we ask for your understanding and patience. Any changes in the staff will be communicated through official channels.

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th after he got sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung.

Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change. In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.