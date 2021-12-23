“Maybe we are entering the worst moment of the pandemic,” says Bill Gates of Ômicron

In a series of Twitter posts this week, Bill Gates said he plans to cancel most of his vacation plans and warned that the United States “may be entering the worst part of the pandemic.”

Claiming that the Ômicron variant is spreading faster than any virus in history, the billionaire and Microsoft co-founder said the big question remains how sick the Ômicron variant can make you.

“We need to take this seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half the severity of the [variante] Delta will be the worst wave we’ve seen so far because it’s so infectious,” Gates said.

Bill Gates also expects the wave to last three months in the United States.

“Those few months could be bad, but I still believe that if we take the right steps, the pandemic could end by 2022,” Gates said.

Covid-19 cases in the US are on the rise: the country averaged more than 148,000 new cases a day last week, 23% more than the week before and back to levels last seen in mid-September , according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 69,700 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to US hospitals on Wednesday (22), a number that has grown since dropping to about 45,000 on Nov. 8, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

