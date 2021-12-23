MC Mirella and Kéfera Buchmann exchange kisses at a party | celebrities

Instagram MC Mirella and Kefera Buchmann

MC Mirella, 23, and Kéfera Buchmann, 28, started Thursday (23) among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason is that the famous ones exchanged kisses on Wednesday night (22) during Tainá Costa’s birthday party.

On social networks, but mainly on Twitter, there are a series of videos circulating in which MC Mirella and Kéfera appear together, exchanging kisses and even caresses during the event. Fans of the artists, of course, loved the “new couple”. “I confess that I loved these two together,” said a fan on the social network. “I’ve been waiting so long to see Mirella living through it all,” commented another admirer. “People Mirella and Kéfera would be a very random couple, but I confess that I ship well”, commented one more.

Despite the furor over the subject, Mirella has been openly bisexual for some time. When she participated in “A Fazenda 12”, she exchanged some kisses with Stéfani Bays at parties. Kefera, in turn, is also assumed. She broached the subject some time ago, on her social networks, with a joke. “The ‘B’ for LGBT is not for Beyoncé,” she said in the stories at the time.

This isn’t the first time that Kéfera has been among the most talked about topics on Twitter for flirting with women. Recently, during Virginia Fonseca’s party, which was celebrating her 30 million followers on Instagram, she made it clear that there was an atmosphere of romance with Kerline Cardoso, former “Big Brother Brazil” contestant. After a period of flirting, which had already started in “Farofa da Gkay”, the two exchanged kisses, which made their followers vibrate. On the same night, Kéfera exchanged kisses with Gabi Lopes, former MTV presenter.