McDonald’s in Japan limits French fries sales due to product shortage

McDonald’s in Japan is temporarily limiting the sale of French fries due to delays in potato shipments to the country, the company said in a press release last Tuesday (22).

The supply problems were caused by flooding in Canada, a major transit point for shipments, as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global distribution, the report said.

From December 24-30, only small portions of French fries will be available to customers across the Asian country. Medium and large portions will not be sold during this period, the company’s statement said.

McDonald’s Japan CEO Tamotsu Hiiro said the company imports potatoes on a large scale from North America through a port near Vancouver, Canada. Import delays have been due to “flooding” and coronavirus-related disruption in the global distribution network, he said.

“We apologize to everyone for this inconvenience,” added McDonald’s Japan.

He said that despite the disruption of supply, he is proactively seeking “alternative measures” to continue serving smaller portions during the period.

Customers reacted to the news on Twitter: “A Truly Disastrous End to 2021” and “Potato Scarcity – A 2 Word Horror Story”.

The company did not quantify the financial impact of the temporary suspension.

This content was originally created in English. original version