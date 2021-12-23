Meet Ronaldo, the entrepreneur, the companies he opened and where he invested until he bought Cruzeiro – Sports

the career of Ronaldo Nazário, 45 years old, as a player ended up in 2011, but, before that, he had already started in the activity of entrepreneur. This facet accompanies him since the second half of the trajectory inside the lawns. But, just like an athlete, he was gaining experience, stuff, learning to position himself better and better in his area.

Ronaldo’s business life formally began in 1998, in what would be his most difficult year on the field, when he had a convulsion before the World Cup final in France and still took to the field. The attacker seemed to feel that all that charge, which even affected his well-being, had to have a plan B, in case, due to injury, health or even a natural ending of his career, it was necessary to manage a new life. A player’s career ends when he is, on average, 35 years old. Some extend for longer seasons. In the case of Ronaldo, he announced his retirement at 34 years old.

Then came projects like the R9 nightclub, in 1998, already extinct, in Leblon, and the center of physiotherapy R9, created in 2002 after he recovered from a broken knee and became world champion, who remains active in Rio. They were businesses linked to Ronaldo’s own life: the taste for having fun with friends and the concern with taking care of his body, especially in relation to physical recovery.

In 2010, in the midst of his trajectory at Corinthians, where he worked between 2009 and 2011, after playing for Milan, he invested in the company of 9ine marketing, who started to manage the careers of athletes and artists. It was yet another stage in which he reflected again on a theme linked to life itself: how to deal with the comings and goings of a successful or promising career, so that it would not get lost in the excitement and lack of planning. The company did not continue either. Ronaldo opened and closed his businesses, always without revealing the size of the investments. He knew how to use his image and she was an open door to partners and outreach. Ronaldo’s charisma has always helped him in football. I knew I could take him to other businesses.

“When he arrived at Corinthians, he was already the manager of a large business asset. He had a team that took care of his contracts and, like no other athlete, he was very aware of how to use the earnings he received. This awareness was focused on dealing well with issues of sponsorship, contracts, matters directly related to his routine as a player. The business engagement, linked to football management as a whole, came after he stopped playing,” says economist Luis Paulo Rosenberg, former director Corinthians marketing manager and one of the most responsible for hiring Ronaldo in 2008.

MARKETING STRATEGY

Ronaldo’s passage to Corinthians ended up giving the player many subsidies in his performance away from the pitch. The initiative of the Corinthians board, at the time, served as a preview of what would be a club-company, more focused on professional administration.

For a few years, Corinthians started to manage huge sponsorship revenues that led the club to leave Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and become a “world power”, both from a sporting and marketing point of view. All of this was driven by the arrival of Ronaldo, who started a new era at Parque São Jorge. Until the party of his presentation, his arrival was taken with great suspicion. But Ronaldo saw an opportunity at Parque São Jorge, in addition to playing for a few more years.

“I didn’t know if the hiring of Ronaldo would work. But I knew that, if it worked, it would be a hit, a milestone. And it did. Marketing has that, you need to be based on some concepts to take a project forward. And the base it was the opinion of the doctor, the technician and the marketer”, he says.

Rosenberg says that, at the time, doctor Joaquim Grava said that Ronaldo’s knee surgery was reversible. Coach Mano Menezes, consulted, said that, even overweight (never revealed), if Ronaldo played 50% of what he could technically, he would already be the best in Brazil. And from a marketing point of view, it would be a good deal for everyone.

“It was a coincidence between medical, technical and marketing issues. And everything worked out because Ronaldo, who wasn’t one to get involved in the fans of previous clubs, fell in love with Faithful, which impressed him,” he says.

The former director says that he did not advise Ronaldo after the end of his career as a player. “I didn’t say anything else to Ronaldo about business in football. When he played for the club, in more serious economic decisions, he asked me for my opinion and I helped.”

Already retired and heavier, Ronaldo did not have a successful experience when acquiring in 2014 control of Fort Laudardale Strikers, formerly Miami FC, a football (soccer) team from the United States, which ended up going bankrupt. The former attacker, however, maintained his entrepreneurial profile and continued to expand his business. He changed from his shorts and training shirt to a suit and dress shirt.

He currently maintains Ronaldo Academy, a football school franchise with 25 units in Brazil and three abroad; Football Experience, one of the main digital football events in the world, and opened another company to guide athletes’ investments, R9 Gestão Patrimonial e Financeira.

It also has an NGO, Fundação Fenômenos, which develops and supports social projects, whose information is broadcast on the Ronaldo TV channel, on twitch. “When the pandemic started, isolation led me to emerge more deeply into the gaming world. I started playing more and felt an increasing need to connect with fans, interact, give back. Watching lives became routine too, I became more interested in the virtual universe and in the way young people are connected, changing habits and, consequently, consumption patterns. It was through living this process that the idea of ​​Ronaldo TV emerged”, Ronaldo said some time ago.

CLUBS IN DIFFICULTY

In early 2021, Ronaldo inaugurated the Oddz Network, together with partners Eduardo Baraldi, Otávio Pereira and Gabriel Lima. The company is a holding company (which has shareholdings in other companies), in activities that go beyond those carried out by the sports marketing and entertainment agency Octagon, also owned by the attacker.

Operating in new entertainment formats, Odzz works with themes such as big data, games, eSports, sports management and experiences, technology and audiovisual content production.

Another holding that Ronaldo owns is Tara Sports, headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Tara is already acting in the management of Valladolid, a club that was in the first division, but which fell last season, in which Ronaldo has most of the shares.

And, if the purchase is completed, it was the company that acquired 90% of the control of Cruzeiro, a deal announced on the 18th for R$ 400 million, with the mission of paying 60% of the club dívidas debt in six years. The estimated debt is R$1 billion.

For Rosenberg, this new model in football is very welcome, but, according to him, the ideal would be for it to be implemented before in clubs with better financial health. “The example and the initiative are the right ones, but they are happening, right now, in the wrong direction. It is regrettable that investors come to a financial restructuring with highly indebted clubs, having to start thinking about even defaulting. The ideal would be to start with clubs which are in better conditions. They would use the capital to grow even more, adding to the management. But if, at this moment, it can be used for clubs like Cruzeiro and Botafogo, I hope it will be a good way out”, he observes.

With Ronaldo’s experience at Valladolid, Rosenberg believes that the professional, between mistakes and successes, is ready to command the restructuring of Cruzeiro. “If there’s someone who can drive a comeback at Cruzeiro, it’s Ronaldo. He’s already acquired some experience and has great technical support. He’s the ideal person. Passion doesn’t get in the way. Just see English football, totally passionate and passionate about it. professional at the same time. The fans and the manager want bonds. But the manager has a long-term strategy,” says Rosenberg. Ronaldo knows all this.

Ronaldo, a businessman, does not have the profile of someone who is untimely. He strives for caution, for thinking before speaking and surrounding himself with more qualified professionals than he is to guide him. Unlike his characteristics as a player, with his sprints, speed and muscular explosion, which, impetuous, left no trace.

“Ronaldo is a cautious businessman, far from being rash or unreasonable. He is very careful when investing”, observes Rosenberg. For him, Ronaldo is a calculating, cold man who is looking for the right moment to close a deal. So when a piece of news is announced, it seems surprising, but he has already put all the pieces together and is more than sure to carry it out. In the business field, Ronaldo is more like a defender: safe and only good balls.