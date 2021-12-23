Meeting with Flamengo on the eve of the derby raises the temperature over Jesus and Benfica in Portugal | Flamengo

Everyone knew that the leaders of Flamengo in Portugal and Jorge Jesus would have a cup of coffee. As the Portuguese say, they were counted beans. But the meeting on the eve of a derby and the consent of Benfica’s board given by assistant João de Deus further embittered the tone of criticism by much of the local press and Benfica fans to the Mister.

Benfica has a decisive duel against Porto this Thursday, at 17:45 (GMT), valid for the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup, at Estádio do Dragão, home of the rival. The duel is played in a single game, and the winner advances to the next stage. Even prevented from directing the team on the edge of the field – he was suspended for 15 days due to criticisms of the refereeing -, Jesus saw the pressure on him increase substantially after having received Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz, two at home, in Cascais. days of the classic.

1 of 4 Flamengo’s conversation with Jesus puts pressure on Benfica coach — Photo: Reproduction Flamengo’s conversation with Jesus puts pressure on Benfica coach — Photo: Reproduction

On TV news, commentators weighed in on Rui Costa, president of Benfica, for having authorized JJ to talk to the men who play football at Flamengo, as stated by João de Deus at a press conference.

– Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a meeting (his) with friends of Flamengo and duly authorized by Benfica and with Rui Costa’s knowledge. Mister said that he cannot and does not want to leave Benfica at this time. There is a contract to fulfill, want to fulfill and want to win titles at Benfica. That’s what made us come to Portugal again – said João de Deus.

People close to JJ guarantee that they alerted the coach that a meeting with the red-black team at the doors of an important derby would be bad. There was no other, and the broth spilled.

2 of 4 “A Bola” treated Flamengo’s search for Jesus as a “Brazilian soap opera” — Photo: Reproduction “A Bola” treated Flamengo’s search for Jesus as a “Brazilian soap opera” — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 4 Diário de Notícias, from Portugal, sees Jesus restless with Flamengo’s interest — Photo: Reproduction Diário de Notícias, from Portugal, sees Jesus restless with Flamengo’s interest — Photo: Reproduction

Bad retrospective against rival

Since leaving Flamengo in July 2020, Mister still hasn’t beat Porto. There were three games, two draws and one defeat. The setback, however, was hard and happened in the Super Cup final, in December 2020 – 2-0 for the Dragons.

And Porto will be Benfica’s opponents next Thursday, this time for the Portuguese Championship and again at Dragão. Currently in third place, Mister’s team is four points behind the rival, leader of the competition. A win would set fire to the title shot.

Winning a classic is more than urgent for JJ. In addition to not having beaten Porto since returning to Lisbon, they lost to rival Sporting on the last 3rd, by 3-1, at home.

Noise from the Braz/Spindel duo in Portugal provokes crooked eyes

JJ’s “coffee” with the red-black duo did not cause bitterness directed only at the coach. In sports programs, some commentators have mentioned that Braz and Spindel went to Portugal to disrupt the environment at Benfica on the eve of decisive matches against Porto and with the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, against Ajax, ahead.

Since his first interviews, Marcos Braz has told Portuguese reporters that he and Spindel would not commit “any indecency” when meeting Jorge Jesus. And he also makes a point of stressing that they didn’t go to Portugal to hire JJ, but to bring a Portuguese coach.

The leaders of Flamengo – and this extends to those who stayed in Brazil – understand that a conversation with Mister, idols of the red and black, was a mandatory item on Braz and Spindel’s agenda, regardless of the coach’s situation in front of the incarnates.

When confronted by the local press, they defended themselves by saying that they went to Portugal in search of talking to several candidates for the succession of Renato Gaúcho and not just to hire Jesus.