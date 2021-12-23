Mega da Virada: R$ 350 million prize could yield R$ 1.75 million per month | lotteries

this year’s contest gives Mega of the Turn can pay a prize of R$ 350 million for whoever hits the six dozen. The draw takes place on December 31st.

If the only winner applies the prize of BRL 350 million in savings, you can receive BRL 1.75 million per month, according to calculations by the teacher at Insper Juliana Inhasz.

It is good to remember, however, that the savings income has lost to inflation and there are more advantageous investments available in the market.

Mega da Virada: see the top dozens of the special contest

Mega da Virada can pay biggest prize in history

Numbers available for Mega da Virada bets — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Unlike the competitions held throughout the year, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, with five tens; if no one hits the corner, the value is allocated to the 3rd lane, of bets that hit four tens.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) on Friday (31) at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the Internet Banking Caixa.

The draw for the 2,440 contest will be held from 20:00 on Friday (31) and will be broadcast live by TV Globo. It will also be possible to follow the Caixa Lotteries social networks (Facebook and YouTube). Caixa has not yet defined where the draw will take place.

To bet online, on Portal Loterias Caixa, players must be over 18 years of age and register. The customer chooses their guesses, inserts them in the cart and pays all their bets at once using their credit card. The minimum purchase amount on the Portal (which may contain bets of all the modalities available on the website) is R$30 and a maximum of R$945 per day.

Mega da Virada: number 10 is the most drawn; see other curiosities

One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of getting it right is to look for the dozens most drawn from the special contests.

Among Mega da Virada contests, the number 10 is the most drawn, according to the Box. The ten were drawn four times since the start of the special contest in 2009.

Second, there is a tie between four dozen: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each one was drawn three times.

After that, there are 16 dozen that have already been drawn twice since the start of Mega da Virada: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

There are still 16 dozen that never left on Turn: 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.