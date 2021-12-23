Melody cries after having song “banned” by Anitta’s team: “Very upset”

Singer vented on social media (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@melody)

melody cried when she heard that her song “Fake Love”, a new version of “Faking Love”, feat de anitta and Saweetie, was knocked off digital platforms by Anitta’s record label. The teenager used social networks this Tuesday (21) to beg the attention of the powerful, who ended up speaking on Twitter.

“I had to pull music from all platforms. I made the song similar to ‘Dangerous Assault’, it was a remix. I put Anitta’s voice and a remix on top, but the record company wouldn’t let me post it”, she says, who reveals that she received an email from the record company asking for the song to be deleted.

Melody figured that taking out Anitta’s voice she wouldn’t have any more problems. Still, the record company requested the exclusion of the work. “They’re not letting me post anyway. They asked me to take it off. I’m very sad. I did it from the heart, I didn’t do it wanting money. I offered them all the rights to the music”, guarantees the young woman.

According to Melody, “Fake Love” is a tribute to Anitta, who didn’t understand it that way and spoke on Twitter. “She said she liked ‘Dangerous Assault’, she said she liked pisser. I thought of doing a tribute and they took it off the air”, lamented the teenager, pausing to cry.

Anitta’s Answer

Direct and straight, Anitta explained that she should have been told about the song in advance, as bureaucracies must be respected. The singer criticized Melody’s father and said that something serious, like releasing a song, is not done on Twitter.

“When I tell you that this Melody girl is going to be the next kikiki in Brazil, you don’t believe me. But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because her father is not correct, they don’t listen to me”, began the singer.

Anitta made it clear that she thought Melody’s version was great, but “music isn’t a mess and the internet isn’t no man’s land.” The singer explained that “Faking Love” has 11 owners and the label’s algorithm automatically overturns any posted content that has her voice or image and is not previously authorized.

About the version without her voice, Anitta says that the Sony record company needs to release it in the same way and every manager knows that. “The authorization must be formally sent (not via Twitter) to these 11 (my releasing my share does not mean that other people will). And there’s no way to release something that is not known”, he fired.