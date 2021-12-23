Mercado da Bola: Palmeiras closes Borja sale to Junior Barranquilla | fans

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

The biggest contract in the history of Palmeiras – costing almost R$ 50 million -, Colombian center forward Miguel Borja finally seems to be negotiated definitively and will leave Verdão after five years.

Junior Barranquilla, a team that Borja supports and has played for between 2020 and 2021, will be the center forward, according to Alejandro Char, former president of the Colombian team and brother of the main shareholder of the Colombian club.

On social networks, the also pre-candidate for the presidency of Colombia revealed that this Thursday (23) will complete the purchase of shirt 9 – the scorer must sign a contract in his country for three seasons with the shark, Junior’s nickname.

“I’m happy! Tomorrow we conclude with Palmeiras the purchase and return to Junior de Borja. The good Son returns home! Here we hope that you will continue to fill us with many joys and goals. We will, shark“, wrote Alejandro Char.

I’m happy! Let’s go ahead to the Palmeiras to buy and return to @JuniorClubSA in @MiguelABorja9, ¡el buen hijo vuelve the house! Here we wait for you to continue filling us with lots of joys and sips. Let’s go shark! 🦈🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Z4jC9xZbrq — Alejandro Char (@AlejandroChar) December 23, 2021

According to journalist Carlos Alemán, from TV Win Sports, in Colombia, Palmeiras has already defined the price it wants to receive for selling Borja.

Verdão will only accept to negotiate the athlete definitively and asks for US$ 3.5 million (R$ 20 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights.

It is good to remember that Grêmio had the priority of buying the same 50% of the rights of the center forward for US$ 2.5 million (R$ 14.2 million at the current price), but gave up because of the relegation to Série B at Brasileirão this season. Palmeiras owns 100% of Borja’s rights.

READ TOO:

Palmeiras Ball Market: Who arrives, who leaves and rumors for 2022

Journalist reveals agreement between Palmeiras and Fortaleza for two players, reporter says Flamengo has “yes” from two coaches: press highlights

With Verdão watching, Defensa y Justicia pressures River Plate to sell Martínez: “We have two offers”

Speculated at Palmeiras, ex-City midfielder reveals search for another Brazilian team

Cuca says where Palmeiras and Flamengo ‘got lost’ at Brasileirão 2021

Entrepreneur reveals three Palmeiras players with offers to leave the club and talks about the future of Raphael Veiga

Free on the market, Felipão reveals offers and indicates a possible destination: “I haven’t stopped yet”

Denilson sees Flamengo “being ashamed” with Jorge Jesus: “Abel Ferreira is infinitely better”