Miguel Borja packs his bags and can leave Grêmio at any time

Striker Miguel Borja should not stay at Grêmio, nobody is interested in the continuity of the relationship. On Wednesday (22), Alejandro Char, brother of the majority shareholder of Junior Barranquilla, confirmed an agreement with Palmeiras for the acquisition of the economic rights of the center forward.

“I’m happy! Tomorrow (Thursday), we finalize the purchase with Palmeiras and return to @JuniorClubSA from @MiguelABorja9. The good son is coming home! Here we hope that you will continue to fill us with many joys and goals. Come on, shark!”, published it.

Grêmio paid around 1 million dollars to Palmeiras in August, for hiring the Colombian. At the beginning, he even scored a few goals and helped the team, but his performance kept getting worse and he ended the season on the bench for Diego Souza.

Borja earns nothing less than R$780 thousand per month. It’s a high amount even for Serie A and even more for those who will play in the second division in 2022. Thus, the club lost interest in keeping it and luckily, someone interested in buying it appeared, freeing the Immortal from salary.

There was pressure from the fans and the press for the quick acquisition of the player. But, this time, the management got it right and didn’t close the deal quickly.

Borja returns to Junior Barranquilla

The player was loaned to Junior between 2020 and 2021, where he played 59 games, with 35 goals scored and seven assists. These were great numbers, so much so that Grêmio went after them to try to sign him.

It would be a huge problem to pay R$ 780 thousand every month for him in Série B, so it’s one less inconvenience for the tricolor direction.

Image: Silvio Avila / Getty Images