Millions of Brazilians are delayed with their booster dose against Covid | National Newspaper

With the pandemic still killing, a more contagious variant still circulating, and also with the multiplication of flu cases, it is extremely important that the population heed the doctors’ recommendations and complete the immunization. But millions of people are behind on the booster dose.

Only 16% of municipalities in Brazil have more than 80% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, according to a study

Government reduces interval for vaccine booster and announces fourth dose for immunosuppressed

For those who decided to live healthy, the effort is worth it. Dona Conceição, 87 years old, took the vaccine for the third time and got up to date with the booster dose.

“If I had the fourth, I would take the fourth. I think it’s good for us. It’s just that there isn’t, otherwise I’d take the fourth, the fifth, got it? I wouldn’t leave it for later, no”, he says.

But not everyone does like Dona Conceição and goes back to the health center. Millions of Brazilians who could have already taken the booster dose have not yet completed the vaccination schedule, and the vaccination card for most of them is more than 30 days late.

According to the survey of Fiocruz, there are almost 12 million arrears. Because of problems in the Ministry of Health’s system, researchers did the math based on data available until the beginning of this month.

“It is quite likely that this number is higher than what we are recording so far. That was the outlook for the 7th. Since then, we don’t know. Eventually, there may have even been an improvement and people have attended more, but this is a complicated situation in the middle of a pandemic, at full risk of the arrival of an aggressive variant such as omicron, we are in this data blackout”, highlights Manoel Barral , researcher at Fiocruz.

Anyone who took the second dose of the vaccine at least four months ago can already receive the booster dose. The change was announced this week by the Ministry of Health.

Across Brazil, city halls have gone after those who do not appear at the post. In the city of São José dos Campos and in Belém, the vaccine car parks each day in a neighborhood. In Camaragibe, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, the resident is vaccinated without leaving the house.

“They are a blessing, because they don’t measure distance. You know a person cannot go there, he comes. With this disease, nobody plays. I already lost relative. We even get emotional”, says pensioner Maria de Lourdes Araújo.

Public Health researcher Marcia Castro explains the importance of active search and awareness campaigns:

“We have to remember that some people may have not yet taken the booster dose due to some doubt: what the vaccine has to be, what is the period. So, you can bring the correct information, bring the person to complete the vaccination regimen. Active search is very important, but it is still not a strategy that we see in all corners of Brazil”.

Those who follow the evolution of the new variant of the virus say: it is critical to take the booster dose to increase protection.