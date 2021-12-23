Ministry of Health opens public consultation for children’s vaccine

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00



(credit: Andrej Ivanov/AFP)

Even with the endorsement and recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 (CTAI Covid-19), the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old with Pfizer will undergo a public consultation, open by the Ministry of Health, from today until January 2nd. The measure was published yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) and became a reason for a new disagreement with Anvisa.

“The period from December 23, 2021 to January 2, 2022 has been established for contributions, duly substantiated”, says the text signed by the extraordinary secretary for coping with covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo. Contributions presented by civil society at the consultation will be the subject of a public hearing, to be held on 4 January. The response from the Ministry of Health will only come, then, on January 5, the deadline established by the Supreme Court (STF).

Consultation and public hearing for vaccination against covid-19 were not carried out previously, since, after approval by Anvisa of a certain immunizing agent, the Ministry of Health only adopted the inclusion of the vaccine in the vaccination campaign. This time, however, the ministry adopted a different attitude and resists including the pediatric public in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has indicated, more than once, that he is not in a hurry to start immunizing the group, even saying that “hurry is the enemy of perfection”. However, experts disagree, as data from CTAI Covid-19 show that, since the beginning of the pandemic until the last day 6, 1,449 children aged 0 to 11 years died from covid, with 301 deaths in the range of 5 to 11 years old.

In view of the controversy created about the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children, Anvisa released yesterday the complete public opinions of the technical areas that evaluated the pharmaceutical’s request. The public opinion on the evaluation of medicines and the technical opinion on the risk management plan were released. “The evaluations by Anvisa of requests for authorization of vaccines are carried out by multidisciplinary teams of experts in health regulation and surveillance duly trained for this purpose. These servers are State careers, with exclusive dedication,” informed the regulatory body. The decision was supported by several Brazilian medical societies.

clash

The publication of the opening of public consultation generated a new disagreement between the Ministry of Health and Anvisa, which sent a letter to the folder asking for the correction of the text published by the federal government in the DOU. According to the agency, the text indicates that vaccination against covid-19 of children aged 5 to 11 years was authorized by Anvisa, but the regulatory body explains that it would be wrong to state this, “since Anvisa has no power to authorize any vaccination campaign in Brazil”.

“The competence of the Regulatory Agency is in granting the registration of immunizing agents. On December 16, 2021, Anvisa authorized the inclusion of the indication of the Comirnaty vaccine for immunization against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, allowing the beginning of the use of the vaccine in Brazil for this age group”, explained Anvisa in the letter sent to the Ministry of Health.

So that, in fact, the vaccine is applied to children, the folder is the one who needs to authorize the vaccination of this public with the immunizing agent already registered by the agency. “The decision on when, how and if the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine will be adopted by the National Immunization Program (PNI) for children aged 5 to 11 years is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health”, stressed Anvisa in a statement.

In response to the Courier, the Ministry of Health informed that it received the agency’s request and that it will rectify the opening text of the public consultation. As of the closing of this edition, there has been no new publication with the correction.

Anvisa asks for more data on CoronaVac

After concluding that there is still a lack of information for the technical team to assess the authorization request for the use of CoronaVac for children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) yesterday sent a technical requirement to the Butantan Institute to request more data in order to analyze the order. In response to the demands, the São Paulo institute stated that, “once again, it was surprised” by the agency’s decision and said that “it is necessary more clarity on the part of Anvisa”.

That’s because Butantan informed that, during the meeting held on Tuesday between technicians from the agency and representatives of the institute, to clarify doubts about the request, Anvisa would not have asked any questions. “There needs to be more clarity on the part of Anvisa so that matters such as the approval of the vaccine in the pandemic context in which we live are dealt with quickly enough”, says the note.

The 30-day period for analyzing Butantan’s request is paused until the institute responds to the new technical requirements of Anvisa. According to the regulatory agency, the institute will need to send more data, such as vaccine safety by pediatric age group, so that the technical team can assess the request made by the São Paulo institution.

“In practice, the requirement is an indication of data or results that need to be presented by the laboratory for the analysis of the requested indication. The demand request is common in vaccine analysis processes. This request does not interrupt the analysis by Anvisa technicians who are still working, but the requirement suspends the counting of the 30-day period that Anvisa has to evaluate the process,” explained Anvisa, in a note.

Butantan indicated that last week it sent two dossiers with five new studies, as well as pharmacovigilance and safety data from Sinovac, the Chinese company that produces CoronaVac, and the Chilean government, which uses the vaccine to immunize children. The note from the São Paulo institution does not indicate, however, when it will respond to new inquiries from Anvisa.

In August, the agency’s Collegiate Board unanimously denied the same request “because of the limited data of the studies presented at that time”. In the technicians’ evaluation, “there was practically no change in relation to the data” of the rejected request and the most recent request. However, the information differs from that disclosed in the note from Butantan, which says it has sent new studies.