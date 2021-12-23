More than 320 Internal Revenue auditors hand over positions in protest to cut-off funds

Collective handover of offices began yesterday and intensified after Congress passed the 2022 Budget; Ministry of Economy said it will not comment on the situation

Brazil Archive/Agency More than 320 tax auditors in senior positions have formalized the resignation request since Tuesday, 21, according to information from Sindifisco



The number of tax auditors of the IRS who handed over their positions reached 324 this Wednesday, 22. The movement began yesterday and represents a protest by the category against the cut of approximately R$ 1.2 billion in the budget of the agency, supposedly to fund the salary adjustment of federal police. According to Sindifisco, around R$ 600 million of this amount were cut from the budget for the Information Technology (IT) sector, which would jeopardize the maintenance of the tax authorities’ systems. “There is a feeling of indignation and very deep indifference”, says Kleber Cabral, president of the National Union of Tax Auditors (Sindifisco). “All agencies are important, but the institutional role of the Internal Revenue Service deserves more attention than it has been receiving.”

The collective exoneration, according to Cabral, was triggered by the sum of the cut in funds to the dissatisfaction with an agreement that the Ministry of Economy would not have fulfilled in relation to the “efficiency bonus”. The bonus, which should have a variable value according to the performance of the auditors, has been provided for in law since 2017, but has not yet been regulated. “There was a commitment from the ministers Ciro Nogueira [Casa Civil] and Paulo Guedes, and the president Jair Bolsonaro, to sign the decree with a budget supplement of up to R$ 400 million for this bonus”, explains the president of Sindifisco. He explains that the amount should be included in the fiscal space opened by the PEC of Precatório, but the agreement was not respected by the government, which intensified the indignation with the cut of funds. “There has to be a commitment that can be credible and fulfill what was agreed, because no one wants to work in a scrapped body”, says Cabral.

In a statement, Sindifisco says that the record revenue of the Federal Revenue is due “above all, to the expectation of finally seeing the regulation of the efficiency bonus resolved”, which “came from the word guaranteed by the ministers Ciro Nogueira and Paulo Guedes and mainly by the President Jair Bolsonaro himself”. The union’s statement states that the cut in funds to finance the Federal Police’s salary increase represents “a demonstration of absolute disrespect to the tax administration” and calls on employees in senior positions to surrender their positions.

In response to the report from Young pan, the Ministry of Economy said it will not comment on the matter.