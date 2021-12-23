Mother congratulates Medina even after breaking up with her son

Simone Medina used social media to congratulate Gabriel Medina on his 28th birthday. The two broke up since the beginning of the year. The family dispute even involved a legal dispute. Mother and son don’t even follow each other on Instagram anymore.







Gabriel Medina broke off relations with his mother Simone Reproduction Instagram @simonemedina Photo: @simonemedina / Reproduction Instagram

“Son!! Congratulations on your day! This photo day was very special, we laughed, hugged, exchanged confidences, I was dizzy from so much riding!”, she wrote in the caption of a photo that appears next to the surfer.

“That’s it, 28 long years of a lot of history, a lot of surrender and a lot of complicity. Remember, God is greater than everything! Enjoy your day, have fun and be free to smile, hug and be filled with the Holy Spirit , because without Him we are not whole. Happy birthday”, he added.

To celebrate Medina’s birthday, Yasmin Brunet, wife of the three-time world champion, organized a surprise party with the presence of some of the surfer’s close friends. Claudio de Jesus Ferreira, Gabriel’s biological father and with whom he reconciled this year, was present at the celebration.