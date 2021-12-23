Mother of 10 goes viral in videos showing the children’s routine | Sons

Reproduction/Instagram Dougherty Twelve

One is good, two is too little, three is too much… and ten? A mother is going viral on TikTok for showing the routine with her ten children. In an interview with the British portal Metro, Alicia Dougherty, 40, mother of the children, said that she even heard from doctors that she could not get pregnant.



She and her husband Joshua, 42, tried to have children for nine years. After several missed pregnancies, the American gave birth to four babies and adopted six more. On TikTok, the family already has more than 3 million followers and 96 million likes.



“”We adopted Alex when he was 5, and six days later we found out about Zoey’s pregnancy. The next year, we adopted James at age 6. Two weeks later we found out we were pregnant with Dash. Three years later, we adopted twins Jason and Jordan. We also gave birth to Brodi and Harley. So we adopted Patrick and Brie and so we became the ‘Dougherty Dozen,'” she explains in a video.



Alice’s routine starts at 5 am, so she can prepare her children’s breakfast on time. The videos shared on the social network show everything from preparing meals to organizing children to take photos with the family.