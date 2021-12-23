Municipal Health Department clarifies situation of UPAs in the capital

The municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado Pinto, explained this Tuesday, the 21st, the current reality of the Emergency Care Units in Belo Horizonte. In recent weeks, the UPAs have been showing a high demand for care, especially for people with respiratory diseases. Every day, around 2,000 people are assisted in the nine UPAs in Belo Horizonte.

“The big question is that around 70% of these consultations could be carried out in one of our 152 health centers, as they are mild cases. The UPA is a semi-hospital unit. It has all the conditions to function as a small hospital”, explained Secretary Jackson.

According to him, people with mild respiratory syndrome, such as a runny nose or cough, can look for a health center, which are highly qualified units to deal with this type of case.

Over the weekend, the care system of the UPAs still showed instability, which generated more waiting time for patients. The problem has now been fixed and the program works normally.

Another point highlighted by secretary Jackson Machado was the lack of doctors in the units. At the moment, there is no professional registered in the Secretariat’s Curriculum Database. Currently, of the 536 vacancies open in the folder, 158 are for the emergency network, which includes the UPAs. “Our expectation is that with the contest being approved in January, medical professionals will be sworn in with priority in February,” he said.