Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

The game can be redeemed until 1pm tomorrow (23)

THE Epic Games Store has just put another mysterious game available to be redeemed in its store, this time the title is the Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, players will be able to redeem the game for free until tomorrow, December 23, at 1:00 pm Brasília time, when the Epic Games will offer another title in your store.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a game with elements of roleplaying Turn-based, in the same style as the well-known XCOM, you’ll have to venture out on a mutant adventure after humanity has been eradicated by climate change, nuclear wars and pandemics.

MUTANT YEAR ZERO: ROAD TO EDEN

Developer: The Bearded Ladies

Publishing company: Funcom

Release date of: December 4, 2018

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM GAME AT EPIC GAMES STORE

Check below the minimum requirements and recommender to play Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden on your computer.



– Continues after advertising –

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: Requires 8GB of free space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: Requires 8GB of free space

you can redeem Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden directly in the application of Epic Games Store or on the store’s official website, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 23, at 1 pm Brasília time.

What did you think of the game available today? Participate in the comments with your opinion!]



– Continues after advertising –

Epic Games starts year-end promotion with game discounts and 40 reais coupon

Offers are valid until January 6, 2022



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Epic Games