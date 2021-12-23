Nail alteration may indicate health problems, see 11 signs

Nail changes occur as a result of a natural aging process or injury. But they can also be a sign of some health problems, such as vitamin deficiencies, hormonal changes, yeast infections, diabetes, heart and lung disease or even cancer.

This is because most serious health problems are capable of affecting oxygenation and altering the process of nail growth and development. As a result, they can cause changes in color, shape or detachment.

Healthy nails usually have a transparent white appearance with a pinkish base. When changes appear that have not been caused by lesions, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist or a general practitioner to perform tests, identify the diagnosis and initiate the most appropriate treatment. Here are some signs that may indicate health problems:

Brittle and dry nails

Brittle and dry nails are those that break or chip very easily and are usually related to natural aging. However, they can also happen as a result of allergies to products such as nail polish, detergents, soaps or cleaning products, for example, as well as excessive manicures or gel nail removal.

The change in appearance may indicate a deficiency of iron, folic acid, vitamins A, B12 or C, since the substances are responsible for producing a protein that gives strength to the nails. Psoriasis, ringworm, hyperthyroidism and anemia are diseases that are also related to these alterations.

In case of appearance of signs, it is recommended to avoid products that can cause allergies, give rest to the nail and avoid manicures for about two weeks. If the change persists, it is important to consult a dermatologist to assess whether there is a vitamin deficiency or other illness.

Nails with white spots

White spots are a condition called leukonychia that usually arises from some trauma to the site, such as a bump, tapping a nail on a wall, or catching a finger in a door. However, this type of mark can also appear with hormonal variations that happen throughout the menstrual cycle.

Generally, the condition does not indicate any health problem, but it can occur with the use of some antibiotics or diseases such as vitiligo and leprosy, for example.

The nail should grow naturally until the white spots disappear. However, if it remains the same over several weeks, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist.

yellowish nails

Yellow nails are common in elderly people and do not always indicate a health problem. This type of color also arises with the use of medications, such as antibiotics, and can be caused by contact with cleaning products or cigarette smoke. Excessive intake of carrots, squash or sweet potatoes is also capable of coloring your nails.

Among other causes that are associated with the change in color are fungal infection of the nail, which causes onychomycosis, or diseases such as diabetes, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, cirrhosis, hepatitis, or lung problems.

A dermatologist must evaluate the presence of fungus or psoriasis in the nail to initiate the appropriate treatment. If other diseases are suspected, a general practitioner can make an initial assessment and refer them to other specialties, such as a hepatologist or a pulmonologist, depending on the type of condition.

bluish nails

Blue nails can be caused by a low level or lack of oxygen in the blood. This causes the skin or membrane beneath the skin to turn a purplish blue color. The condition is known as cyanosis and is usually a common symptom when you are in a cold environment, for example.

If the color appears at other times, it can indicate circulatory problems, respiratory changes such as emphysema, asthma or pneumonia, and heart disease such as heart failure.

If the bluish nails were caused by the cold temperature, you should wear gloves or heat the room. However, if the problem appears frequently, takes a long time to disappear or if it appears together with other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or excessive tiredness, it is recommended to seek a general practitioner or cardiologist so that the most appropriate diagnosis and treatment can be made.

reddish nails

Red nails, especially around the edges, can be a condition called paronychia, caused by inflammation due to infection by bacteria, viruses, or yeast. The removal of cuticles, bruises, or ingrown toenails favor the appearance of these infections. In some cases, pus may form at the edges.

Other health problems are also associated with completely reddened nails, such as heart or lung disease, high blood pressure or stroke, for example.

If the nail is reddened at the edges, a dermatologist should be consulted for treatment with antibiotics or drainage of pus. However, if they become completely red, it is necessary to do the treatment as soon as possible in an emergency room.

greenish nails

The green appearance, also called green nail syndrome, occurs due to an infection caused by the bacteria. Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The problem leaves the nails looking bluish green or dark green.

This condition can appear on the hands or feet and usually does not cause pain. However, the skin around the nail may be swollen, painful, or red. Treatment is with antibiotics to fight the bacteria.

Nails with dark lines

Nails with dark lines are caused by an alteration known scientifically as melanonychia, which is more common in people with dark skin. It can also appear suddenly due to the use of some medications, such as antibiotics or zidovudine, a medicine used to treat HIV.

These lines are brown, gray, or black, running from the base of the nail to the top, and appearing on the hands or feet. When these lines develop over time, it could be a sign of increased production of melanin, which is a pigment that gives skin color, and could be one of the first symptoms of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The dermatologist is the professional indicated to carry out the treatment. If the stain was caused by medication, the doctor can evaluate and change the medication. However, if the spot has developed over time, changing color, size, or shape, tests should be performed to diagnose melanoma.

wavy nails

Wavy or wrinkled nails can occur as a natural aging process, being common in elderly people, but they can also arise from skin conditions that make the nails drier.

In case of curling on the nail, a dermatologist should be consulted. The professional will indicate the most appropriate treatment according to what caused the change in appearance.

rounded nails

Rounded nails with curved fingertips can develop slowly over the years, without the person realizing it, and tend to get worse over time. They are usually felt when they swell and become painful when pressed.

This condition can be a consequence of low oxygenation of the blood due to cardiovascular or pulmonary diseases, but it also arises in liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease or HIV infection.

A general practitioner is responsible for conducting an initial assessment and recommending tests. Depending on the disease that caused the rounding of the nails, the doctor may refer you to a cardiologist, hepatologist, pulmonologist, gastroenterologist or infectious disease specialist for the most appropriate treatment.

nails facing up

Also called koilonychia, it is a condition in which the nails protrude outward and look like a spoon. It is usually a sign that blood circulation is not getting to the center of the nail correctly. It could be a symptom of lack of iron, heart problems or hypothyroidism, for example.

It is recommended to consult a dermatologist or general practitioner for blood tests to identify if there is a problem with the thyroid, heart or iron deficiency. See the main foods rich in iron.

Nail detachment

Toenail detachment is a condition called onycholysis, characterized by total or partial detachment of the nail of the hand or foot. It can be caused by wearing tight shoes, excessive cleaning or allergies to cleaning products, for example.

This condition can also be caused by a yeast infection, diseases such as psoriasis or hyperthyroidism, or the use of some medications such as captopril or retinoids.

It is important to avoid wearing tight shoes or cleaning under your nails constantly, and it is also recommended to wear gloves to avoid contact with cleaning products that may cause allergies. If nail detachment does not improve, a dermatologist should be consulted for the most appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

(With information from the Tua Saúde portal)