Narrator claims to have been fired from Globo after reporting harassment: ‘Humiliated’ · TV News

Fired after 13 years, the narrator Linhares Júnior accused Globo of sending him away after a complaint of moral harassment made against the network’s football manager, George Guilherme. He claims to have been called “outdated” in a meeting with the manager. “I was humiliated”, he vented in conversation with the TV news.

Born in Paraná, the announcer was in the audience leader since 2008, but worked mainly on SporTV. On the sports channel, he used to cover matches in São Paulo. He was fired in November, 20 days after going to Globo’s ombudsman and complaining about the situation that had happened to him. As he is outside the channel, Linhares has no way of knowing whether his complaint has triggered an investigation.

The situation with George Guilherme, according to the narrator, started in 2019. “After the departure of the old names that were on SporTV, such as Raul Costa Jr., and also with the arrival of other managers, I began to notice that I lost space. And I started asking George for more opportunities in Serie A matches, at important events,” he reported.

At Globo, narrators are divided into three scales. In the “special narrator 3” are names such as Galvão Bueno, Cleber Machado, Luís Roberto, Milton Leite and Luiz Carlos Jr. In the “special narrator 2” wing are Everaldo Marques, Gustavo Villani, Renata Silveira and Rogério Corrêa. Linhares Júnior was part of the group “special narrator 1”, with Natália Lara, Júlio Oliveira, Eduardo Moreno, Odinei Ribeiro, among others.

According to Linhares, he noticed that other narrators held several events a week — even those in the same position as him. After his unsuccessful attempt to ask the football manager to do more broadcasts, the narrator reported to Joana Thimotheo, director of Sporting Events. Upon learning of the contact, George Guilherme would have been irritated with his 59-year-old colleague.

“He told me that I didn’t need to e-mail her because it felt like I was going over the top of him. I apologized if he understood that was the intention, but she was the steward of all of us. After that, I felt like I lost still more space, but that would work in 2020 to get it back”, he commented.

George Guilherme has been a football manager in Globo’s events area since 2019. Before that, he was a reporter, Editor-in-Chief of Globo in Recife and presented the Pernambuco version of Globo Esporte between 2012 and 2018.

Linhares Júnior lost space on Globo

After the e-mail, the coronavirus pandemic exploded, and the person from Paraná could not work. When sporting events returned, he felt the treatment remained the same. His last game in Grupo Globo was Confiança (SE) 1 X 6 Palmeiras, for the Copa do Brasil U-17, on October 8th. Having gone two weeks without being cast, he requested a meeting with George William on October 22nd.

The meeting took place in São Paulo (SP), where the bullying allegedly took place. When asking again for more work opportunities on SporTV, Linhares Júnior would have heard from Guilherme that he would be an outdated narrator, with an old style that no longer fits on TV today.

“I made myself available to go to Rio de Janeiro, where there are more broadcast studios, and I heard that he was a narrator with an old and outdated style. I felt humiliated. I filed the complaint at Globo’s ombudsman, and 20 days later , I was called to a meeting. I spoke to a friend: ‘Either they will give me a hard time or they will fire me.’ They fired me,” he reported.

The announcer proved to the TV news, through prints and documents, who actually got in touch with the station’s compliance against Guilherme: “I imagined that the company could carry out a serious investigation. But no one spoke to me and I didn’t know of any investigation. The manager appears in photos of end of the year normally, so I imagine that nothing happened”.

Outside of TV, Linhares Júnior is thinking about suing Globo and the manager for moral harassment. He consulted lawyers on the matter: “I’m still going to analyze what to do. But I’ve already talked about some possibilities.”

Globo says exit was planned in July

Questioned by the report about the harassment report, Globo said that it does not comment on compliance matters, but that it encourages its employees to report cases of harassment. The station, however, informed that the resignation of Linhares Júnior had already been planned since the month of July.

See Globo’s press release in full:

“The narrator’s dismissal was an exclusively management decision, planned since July. Regarding compliance questions, Globo does not comment on matters of the ombudsman, but reaffirms its total commitment to the careful investigation of any report of harassment, moral or sexual , as soon as the company takes notice.

Globo does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and encourages that any abuse be reported. In this regard, it maintains an open channel for allegations of violations of the rules of Grupo Globo’s Code of Ethics.”