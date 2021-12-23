Natal will be the most unequal in Brazil in at least 14 years, calculates FGV | Brazil and Politics

the difference of family purchase intention who earn up to R$4.8 thousand per month and those who earn above this amount reached 44.4 points. The largest since the beginning of the analyzed historical series.

“The indicator that measures the intention to spend on Christmas shopping shows that it will be a better period for commerce than last year, although families remain cautious in relation to consumption. However, this is still not a favorable result compared to previous years. The lowest-income families, the largest portion of the population, are the most affected. For them, Christmas will be thinner. Many will not buy presents, and even for those who will, they say they will spend less”, analyzes Viviane Seda, coordinator of the FGV-IBRE Surveys.

Among those richest Brazilians who plan to spend on gifts in 2021, the average price of Christmas souvenirs is R$164, down from R$171 last year. Among the poorest, R$59, lower than the R$61 in 2020. On average, the intended expenditure by Brazilians rises from R$104 to R$106. And most purchases must be made in physical stores .