New Backbone announced for 2022: “it will be gayer”

Raw Fury has announced a new Backbone for 2022, without revealing whether it is a sequel, a prequel or even a “racing game”. However, he guaranteed one thing: “it will be more gay”. The first game was released in October of this year, with narrative-driven gameplay in a noir investigative adventure in Vancouver (Canada).

The announcement of the new title was carried out on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

we can’t tell you whether it’s a sequel or a prequel or a racing game just yet. but please know that it’s more gay — Backbone (@backbonegame) December 20, 2021

New Backbone in 2022. We can’t tell if it’s a sequel, a prequel or a racing game yet. But know that you are more gay.

Following the tweets, Raw Fury joked with some comments and criticism from fans saying that the game will have no gameplay and the story will be endless, “it will just go on until the universe crumbles in on itself”.

If you follow the same style of gameplay, the new Backbone will feature mechanics to create connections with other characters, explore places in search of clues and evidence and solve puzzles stealthily. Most of all, many players want to go back to living as an investigative raccoon.

Prepare for the new Backbone

The first game is available on the PlayStation Store for R$133.90. THE myPS has a full verdict of the title. We positively highlight the story, the dialogues and the visuals. However, the short gameplay time and lack of different endings can disappoint players. Read everything on this link!