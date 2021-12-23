New joke makes people laugh (really) – Prism

In Kim Jong-un’s country play is serious business. So much so that the next North Korean brawl will last more than a week with very democratic rules, so that everyone can participate. It works like this: whoever dares to show any sign of happiness for eleven days, starting from December 17th, will find himself with the most braggart dictator on the planet.

Prohibitions include laughing (whether loud, low, with the hand over your mouth or not), smiling (even if it’s just a skimpy sketch), having fun (except for the new game that promises not to amuse anyone) or practice any leisure activity. Ah! And of course: no alcohol. After all, drunks often show signs of joy, however momentary and false. Need I say that anyone who laughs will leave this one for the better?

All this to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, the chief dictator from whom Jong-un, the bigot communist, is descended. It is clear that, in order to maintain order and backlash, the police take to the streets in force according to their divisions. But no anti-kidnapping police, bank robbery or narcotics.

There, corporations act on other fronts, such as: anti-happiness police, which arrest and treat every happy citizen as a true criminal, and fashion police, which take merchants who sell coats similar to Jong’s behind bars -un and confiscate the clothes of anyone who dares to dress up as the supreme leader, the epitome of tacky.

Anyone who has back problems such as low back pain, scoliosis, herniated disc or parrot’s beak can also go on sugarcane. After all, during the eleven days of honors, everyone must bow, at noon sharp, while a siren sounds for exactly three minutes. Try this out and see how seriously “fun” is taken in North Korea.

Is this chronicle really a fiction?